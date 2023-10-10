Commonwealth Lodging Welcomes Jesse Hemphill As Director Of Hotel Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Commonwealth Lodging Management (CLM), a mid-Atlantic based hospitality management and consulting firm, has hired Jesse Hemphill as Director of Hotel Operations. With over two decades of industry experience, Mr. Hemphill brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the team.

In his new role, Mr. Hemphill will oversee multiple properties within the Commonwealth Lodging portfolio. His responsibilities will include assisting in new development projects, leading the recruitment and training of senior management staff, and implementing the brand processes and procedures to ensure profitability while delivering exceptional guest experiences. Notably, Mr. Hemphill played a pivotal role in the $30 million renovation of the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, a 407 room Hotel and 68,000 square foot conference center, which has elevated the property to a market leader in the Hampton Roads area.

“Commonwealth Lodging is excited to have Jesse Hemphill on board as we continue to elevate our portfolio in the hospitality industry,” said Duane Gauthier, Managing Director of Commonwealth Lodging.“His extensive expertise and dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences align perfectly with our core values.”

Mr. Hemphill began his career with IHG hotels and has since proven leadership expertise in hospitality operations, sales, and staff development with Choice, Starwood, and Marriott International. Throughout his career, his commitment to excellence has earned him numerous accolades from both brand and franchisee honors. His properties have continually reached distinguished rankings in guest service and financial performance.

A Virginia native, Mr. Hemphill attended Old Dominion University with a concentration in Business Administration. Eager to make significant contributions to the industry, he has held multiple positions in professional organizations and currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Norfolk Council and the local chapter of the VRLTA.

