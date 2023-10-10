End Level Boss: The New Company Simplifying The Music & Sound Production Process For Game Trailers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Music and sound company Mcasso launches new games division headed by Tom Martin.

LONDON, UK, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leading UK Music and Sound company Mcasso has launched a new division, End Level Boss, focused on the Gaming Industry.Specialising in Game Trailers, ELB is focused on providing music and sound solutions for Game Developers, Publishers and Agencies. The team is able to manage all music / sound production and music licensing enquiries.This includes music composition, music production, live orchestra recording, sync licensing, sound design, final mixing and mastering - all handled by the ELB team.The creation of ELB provides an opportunity for the team to extend their experience into gaming, and curate their service to the specific needs of the industry. With all aspects of music and sound covered, ELB simplifies the whole process whilst guiding and advising clients throughout.The End Level Boss TeamThe Production and Creative team, led by Tom Martin, have collaborated with Creative Assembly, SEGA and Splash Damage on music and sound for game trailers including many Total War Saga releases, most notably the heavily anticipated 'Total War: Pharaoh ' released October 2023.Music Supervisor Oliver Jay, with credits ranging from Wham!'s global 'Club Tropicana' campaign for Orlebar Brown, to the 2023 BAFTA nominated 'The Ballad Of Olive Morris', heads up the Music Supervision / Sync Licensing team.HistoryELB's parent company Mcasso is well established as a forefront UK music and sound company across the media landscape, creating original music for global brands including Google, Meta, Huawei, and also composed the iconic BBC Sounds sting, heard at the beginning of every BBC Sounds Podcast,More InformationVisit the ELB website co for more information. The ELB Rate Card is available upon request - email for further information.

