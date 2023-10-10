Hub International And Chicago SHRM Host Leadership Agility Book Launch Event With Author Pamela Meyer, Ph.D.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Just Released: New Leadership Book Helps Leaders at All Levels Stay Agile, Resilient, and Relevant

"Staying in the Game: Leading and Learning With Agility for a Dynamic Future" Highlights Leadership Lessons From Some of the World's Most Agile Leaders

- Melissa Davis, VP Talent Management at SeagenCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hub International is hosting Chicago area leaders for a high-engagement, high-impact program led by leadership agility expert Pamela Meyer, Ph.D. She will share lessons from her latest book, "Staying in the Game: Leading and Learning with Agility for a Dynamic Future ," and invite you to discover how some leaders sustain their success and commitment to learning and growth.ENGAGING INSIGHTS: Dive into the world of agile and resilient leaders who have mastered the art of staying resilient and relevant. Learn from agile leaders spanning diverse industries as Pamela Meyer shares her extensive research and experiences on and off the mountain.INTERACTIVE LEARNING: This event is not a typical book talk. Participants will actively engage with the lessons shared.CULTIVATING A THRIVING CULTURE: Discover how to create an environment where individuals and teams flourish. Explore ways to foster a climate of agility, resilience, and collaboration, resulting in a workplace where every member can harness their talents to the fullest.JOIN US TO:.Uncover the core dynamics that drive leadership agility and resilience..Learn how to adapt and thrive in uncertainty and change..Identify the most compelling aspects of the game for high engagement..Create inclusive environments where everyone can work at the top of their talent..Discover strategies to foster a culture of continuous learning and growth..Receive a complimentary copy of the book (if you are one of the first 25 to arrive)EVENT DETAILS:Date: Thursday, October 19thTime: 5 -7 PMLocation: Hub International, 55 E. Jackson Blvd, 12th Floor, Chicago ILNOTE: This event is open to All Chicago Area Leaders and Guests. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.TO REGISTER: Use the CONTACT link to email to be added to the attendee list.Don't miss this opportunity to participate in this engaging learning experience that will reshape your approach to leadership in an ever-evolving world. Join us for an enlightening book talk event led by Pamela Meyer, Ph.D., and take the first step towards embracing agility, resilience, and relevance.Join us to toast Pamela Meyer and your success because the future belongs to those who can navigate change with confidence!ABOUT THE AUTHOR :PAMELA MEYER, Ph.D., is a dynamic catalyst for agile leadership and innovation. With over 20 years of experience and extensive research, she equips Fortune 500 to Fortune 50 companies with high-impact approaches that improve results. As a sought-after keynote speaker and thought leader, Pamela inspires audiences worldwide with transformative Learning experiences and actionable ideas. STAYING IN THE GAME is Meyer's fifth book on innovation, learning, and change. In addition to her work as a consultant, author, and speaker, Pamela spent many years teaching at DePaul University, where she also served as the founding director of the Center to Advance Education for Adults and a Faculty Fellow at the Center for Creativity and Innovation, part of the Driehaus College of Business and the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.For more information on Meyer's work or to contact her directly, visit:

Landon Lukasik

Chicago SHRM

+1 312-368-0188

