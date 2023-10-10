Impetus Technologies Named A Global Leader In 2023 Stratus Awards For Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Recognized as the Cloud Company of the Year and Cloud Integrator of the Year at the 2023 Stratus Awards

- Chetan Kalanki, Vice President, Global Engineering Services at ImpetusLOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has won the 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in two categories – the Cloud Company of the Year and the Cloud Integrator of the Year.Impetus Technologies is one of 46 companies recognized as a leader in the cloud space and the only company to bag multiple recognitions at this year's Stratus Awards. The annual program, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognizes pioneering cloud companies and products, especially those with offerings that are presently differentiated in the market.The Stratus Awards recognized Impetus' services around cloud computing that have enabled the creation of advanced cloud-native data platforms and products for leading Fortune 500 enterprises. The recognition has been driven by LeapLogic , Impetus' automated cloud accelerator, which has enabled a Fortune 500 global airline to modernize its legacy data estate to an AWS-native stack with its end-to-end workload transformation capabilities, leading to significant cost savings and advanced analytics. LeapLogic fast-tracks the modernization of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, analytics, and reporting workloads to any cloud-native stack, enabling enterprises to stay future-driven while accelerating their digital transformation journey.“We're thrilled to be awarded as a leader in not one, but two categories at the Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing this year, which is a testament to the Impetus' relentless pursuit to excellence in the cloud computing space,” said Chetan Kalanki, Vice President, Global Engineering Services at Impetus.“Our dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology, commitment to customer success, and innovative solutions have set us apart as a standout leader in the industry.”“Impetus Technologies is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group.“We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program.”The recent accolades by the Stratus Awards add to Impetus Technologies' growing list of recognitions, reinforcing its position as a global leader in cloud technology and digital transformation. The company remains committed to driving innovation in the cloud computing industry and delivering outstanding value to its clients.About LeapLogic and Impetus TechnologiesLeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner. For over a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.To learn more, visit or .For any questions, write to .About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

