Renascence School International's Inaugural Invention Contest Celebrates Student Ingenuity And Creativity

Mrs. Carrie Mizera, Founder and Director of RSI (center with blue shawl) with her student inventors.

Kasen, Carter, and Justin were the Elementary winners with their Healthy Instant Noodle Product

The 6-10 grade winners Ella, Jarek, and Rachel with Meowruff Pet Toys

- Mrs. Carrie Mizera, Founder and Director of RSICOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renascence School International (RSI), in collaboration with Inventionland Education , is thrilled to announce the winners of their first-ever Invention Contest. This innovative competition nurtured young minds' creativity and problem-solving skills and witnessed remarkable student inventions showcasing ingenuity and practicality.The contest provided students with a unique opportunity to delve into the world of invention using Inventionland's renowned 9-step method. This method, rooted in a real-world application, guided the students through ideation, design, and implementation, turning their imaginative concepts into tangible solutions.The winning entries were remarkable in the younger students category (3rd to 5th grade). Alina and Hannah secured the first-place position with their invention, the Shock product. This ingenious creation combined the comfort of a sock with the convenience of a shoe, offering a solution to sock holes and shoe difficulties. Audrey, Celeste, and Emilee claimed the second-place spot with their Cooling Jewelry, a fashionable line designed to keep wearers refreshed in warm conditions. In third place, Kasen, Carter, and Justin wowed the judges with their Healthy Instant Noodles, providing a nutritious alternative to traditional instant ramen.In the older students' category (6th to 10th grade), Kennedy, Natalie, and KK emerged victorious with their creation, the Hydro Penguin. This innovative device resembled a penguin and served as a plant watering indicator, ensuring plants receive the right amount of hydration. Matthew P., Jayden, and Kayton secured second place with the Super Ice Cream Scooper, revolutionizing how ice cream is scooped and enjoyed. Third place went to Ella, Jarek, and Rachel for their Meowruff Pet Toys, designed to engage both cats and dogs in interactive play.Mrs. Carrie Mizera, Founder and Director of RSI, expressed her pride in the students' achievements, stating, "The Invention Contest has showcased our students' remarkable creativity and problem-solving abilities. We believe fostering innovation from a young age prepares them for an extraordinary future."The inaugural Invention Contest's success underscores RSI's and Inventionland Education's strong commitment to nurturing creative thinking and practical problem-solving skills among its students. The event has inspired the young inventors and demonstrated the school's dedication to providing an exceptional education that empowers students for life's challenges.About Renascence School International:Renascence School International (RSI) is a Costa Mesa-based institution that provides students from preschool to twelfth grade with a unique educational experience. The school's distinct curriculum offers full language immersion in English, Mandarin Chinese, and Spanish, fostering a multicultural and multilingual learning environment.About Inventionland Education:Inventionland Education brings its award-winning STEM ecosystem to K12 schools in America and overseas. In addition to their applied STEM curriculum, they also design immersive, age-appropriate Innovation Labs® and maker spaces that inspire creativity and original thought, as well as a complete line of STEM and maker space professional development, delivered in-person or virtually. For more information, please visit InventionlandEducation.

