LATYS Secures Investment From Strategic Partner SEKISUI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LATYS, pioneering startup behind revolutionary metasurface antenna technology, announces strategic investment from SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LATYS , the pioneering startup behind revolutionary metasurface antenna technology, is pleased to announce a strategic investment from SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., a leading Japanese chemical company, with follow-on investment from TandemLaunch Ventures. This investment marks a significant milestone in LATYS' journey to transform wireless communication and expand its global reach.This strategic partnership comes at a pivotal moment for LATYS. With the support of SEKISUI, LATYS is poised to accelerate the production and deployment of its metasurface antenna solutions, revolutionizing the wireless communication landscape.Paul Tornatta, CEO of LATYS, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to welcome SEKISUI as a strategic partner and investor. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for reshaping wireless communication. With SEKISUI's support, we aim to further enhance our technology and expand its application in various industries."SEKISUI's strategic investment in LATYS will propel the development of next-generation wireless solutions that cater to a wide range of sectors, including 5G, IoT, Wi-Fi, and Industry 4.0. This partnership represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing demand for high-quality, interference-free wireless connectivity worldwide.“We are excited to support LATYS and provide new solutions to the wireless network through our collaboration. By combining LATYS's advanced metasurface and deployment technologies with Sekisui's next-generation communication components, we will provide new value to next-generation communication infrastructure.” said Futoshi Kamiwaki, Senior Managing Executive Officer of SEKISUI CHEMICAL.SEKISUI, with a rich history dating back to 1947, has evolved into a global leader in innovative chemical solutions. The company is renowned for its commitment to sustainability, research and development, and its dedication to shaping a more interconnected world through cutting-edge materials and technologies. With a presence in over 20 countries and a diverse portfolio spanning from advanced plastics to housing materials, SEKISUI's strategic investment in LATYS underscores their commitment to advancing wireless technology and their belief in the potential of LATYS' groundbreaking metasurface antenna technology.LATYS, a Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) portfolio company, in collaboration with SEKISUI, is committed to delivering Intelligent Spatial Multiplexing (ISM) solutions that optimize wireless network performance, reduce energy consumption, and eliminate interference.For media inquiries, please contact .About LATYS:LATYS is a Montreal-based startup specializing in metasurface antenna technology. Their innovative antennas revolutionize wireless communication by extending the range and improving the performance of existing networks without interference. LATYS' mission is to create a more interconnected world through Intelligent Spatial Multiplexing (ISM) solutions that redefine wireless network performance.About SEKISUI:Headquartered in Japan, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. and its subsidiaries make up the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group. 27,000 employees in over 200 companies throughout 21 countries and regions aim to contribute to improving the lives of the people of the world and the earth's environment. Thanks to a history of innovation, dedication and a pioneering spirit, SEKISUI CHEMICAL now holds leading positions in its three diverse business divisions as well as top global market share in interlayer film, foam products, conductive particles and more.Since its foundation in 1947, the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group has dedicated itself to social and environmental contribution and is now an internationally recognized leader in sustainability and environmental initiatives, having recently been selected as one of the Global 100 most sustainable companies. SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group will continue to maintain a strong corporate presence for 100 years and beyond.About TandemLaunch:TandemLaunch creates, incubates, and accelerates early-stage technology start-ups based on inventions from the world's top universities in the areas of artificial intelligence, computer vision, IoT, audio and advanced sensors. The Company scouts thousands of technologies every year from a network that spans over 600 universities worldwide. Having successfully executed over 50 technology transfer agreements, TandemLaunch is a spinout foundry with an international scope, producing high-impact, IP-focused companies with an unprecedented rate of success.

Team LATYS

LATYS Intelligence Inc.

email us here