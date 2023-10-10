Impetus Technologies Achieves The AWS Travel And Hospitality Competency Status

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The recognition has validated Impetus' proficiency in addressing the evolving modernization needs of the travel and hospitality industry

- Murat Aksu, VP, Global Partnership & Alliances, Impetus TechnologiesLOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency . This recognition underscores Impetus Technologies' proven expertise and commitment to delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the travel and hospitality industry.The Travel and Hospitality Competency status helps AWS customers identify top-tier industry experts known for their demonstrated client achievements and technical expertise. Amazon Partner Network (APN) members with this competency status provide 360-degree innovative solutions to help travel and hospitality businesses accelerate their digital engagement with customers, improve connected experiences with smart assets, and modernize core travel and hospitality applications.“The AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency status differentiates Impetus as an APN member having a deep understanding of AWS services with proven customer success in the travel and hospitality sector,” said Murat Aksu, Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. "The designation underscores our dedication to delivering industry-leading AWS-native solutions that empower travel and hospitality businesses to thrive in today's dynamic and competitive landscape," added Aksu.Impetus Technologies is an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and has helped leading travel and hospitality enterprises propel their business growth with its services around cloud and data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, and CloudOps, enabling the creation of advanced data platforms and products.Impetus has helped United Airlines significantly reduce passenger wait time by establishing a modern data platform on AWS with integrated analytics and intelligent data profiling capabilities. Furthermore, LeapLogic, Impetus' automated cloud accelerator, enabled a F500 global hospitality leader to automate the modernization of its legacy Hadoop workloads to AWS EMR while saving 40% cost.As an AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner, Impetus will continue collaborating with AWS to provide tailored solutions that empower travel and hospitality organizations to achieve their business goals. Additionally, by leveraging LeapLogic, travel and hospitality enterprises can seamlessly automate the migration of their legacy data estate workloads to an AWS-native stack without any business disruption.Additionally, Impetus has achieved AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Consulting Competency, and AWS DevOps Consulting Competency designations. Impetus also holds service delivery validations for Amazon EMR, AWS Lambda, Amazon MSK, Amazon Redshift, and AWS Glue. Impetus' Data Platform Accelerator, DevOps Services, and LeapLogic are also listed on AWS Marketplace.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies solves the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched expertise in cloud and data engineering. Impetus offers data platform engineering, AI/ML, DevOps, application modernization, and more. For over a decade, Impetus has been the 'Partner of Choice' for several Fortune 500 enterprises in transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth.About LeapLogicLeapLogic automates the transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, analytics, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. LeapLogic, an Impetus product, assesses and prioritizes workloads based on lineage and auto-transforms schema, code, and workflows to production-ready output. With up to 95% automation, LeapLogic has helped several Fortune 500 customers accelerate time-to-market, reduce the risks associated with manual migration, and bring in more accuracy with zero business disruption.To learn more, visit or write to .

Pankaj Bagzai

Impetus Technologies Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn