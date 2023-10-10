Dr. Eric Seiger, D.O. Recognized With The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Eric SeigerFENTON, MI, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- – The Top Docs Podcast today announced that Dr. Eric Seiger has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.This accolade celebrates the exceptional contributions made by doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and create a positive impact within their local community and on a national level. When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.Lori Werner, Founder of the Top Docs Podcast says,“We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. The Top Docs Podcast is built on the belief that medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.”Werner continues,“Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It's important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”Throughout his career, Dr. Eric Seiger has demonstrated exceptional dedication to his patients' well-being. His approach to HourLift Mini Lift combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with his patients, he ensures that they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health."Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor and I am grateful for this recognition," said Dr. Eric Seiger. "My life's mission has been to help advance the health and well-being of others. Providing exceptional education to my patients and our surrounding communities has always been a meaningful part of my practice."Dr. Seiger's dedication to patient education extends beyond the walls of his practice. He has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars and workshops to raise awareness about women's health conditions. By sharing his expertise with both healthcare professionals and the general public, he has contributed significantly to the overall well-being of women in Michigan, California and beyond.For media inquiries or to learn more about Dr. Eric Seiger and the Skin & Vein Center , please contact: 810-629-9200About Dr. Eric Seiger:Dr. Eric Seiger pioneered the amazing HourLift Mini Lift procedure over 20 years. People travel from all over the world for this procedure.Dr. Eric Seiger is an experienced board-certified dermatologist and a highly skilled cosmetic surgeon. He has long been a community leader in medical education and training, as a faculty member of the prestigious Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills Dermatology Residency Program. Dr. Seiger has helped to develop new techniques for the safe removal and treatment of veins. He has frequently been published in medical journals and sought out by the media to provide expert advice and commentary.As a leader in the field of cosmetic surgery and enhancements at The Skin & Vein Center, Dr. Eric Seiger previously has been designated a National Certified Physician Trainer by the makers of both Botox® and Restylane®. His national reputation for the use of cutting-edge technology and science has led many of the country's best-known medical equipment manufacturers to ask him to introduce new products and procedures in the State of Michigan.About the Healthcare Impact Award:The Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and make a positive impact on their local community and beyond. It celebrates individuals who go beyond the call of duty to enhance patient care and promote health education. The award aims to honor healthcare professionals who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and inspire others in the medical field.

