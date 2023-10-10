(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar for Icelandic Salmon AS
FINANCIAL YEAR 2023
19.04.2024 - Annual Report
15.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2024
20.08.2024 - Half-yearly Report
21.05.2024 - Annual General Meeting
14.05.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q1
12.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
