(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar for Icelandic Salmon AS


FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

19.04.2024 - Annual Report

15.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4


FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

20.08.2024 - Half-yearly Report

21.05.2024 - Annual General Meeting


14.05.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q1

12.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3


This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.




