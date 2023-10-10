Cardiovascular Drugs Market To Reach USD 186.1 Billion By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the cardiovascular drugs market size was valued at USD 147.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 186.1 Billion by 2032 exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4%.

The high prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes due to changing lifestyles, and changes in eating habits are accelerating cardiovascular diseases in young adults. The global presence of cardiovascular diseases bolsters the cardiovascular drug market. The increase in the geriatric population with cardiovascular diseases increases the demand for regular cardiovascular drugs such as antihypertensive and blood thinners. In addition, some cardiovascular drugs, such as antihypertensive, are to be administered daily to control blood pressure, thereby increasing regular drug consumption. These are the driving factors for the growth of the cardiovascular drugs market.

Emergency drugs such as bisoprolol digoxin are used in hospitals on a large scale during emergencies such as heart attack, congestive heart failure, and atrial fibrillation. This provides opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to develop emergency drugs as the World Health Organization (WHO) has listed them as essential medicines. An increasing life expectancy of the senior population and the early detection of cardiovascular diseases provide the scope for the R&D of cardiovascular drugs.

Request Sample Report:

Segmentation Overview:

The global cardiovascular drugs market has been segmented into product type, disease, distribution channel, and region. North America dominated the market with the largest market share in 2022. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every five deaths occurs in the U.S. due to cardiovascular diseases.

Buy This Research Report:

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Report Highlights:

The global cardiovascular drugs market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 2.4% by 2032.

The cardiovascular drugs market growth is significantly driven by the rising incidences of cardiac arrests in the population.

Anticoagulants dominated, accounting for the largest market share in 2022 and contribute to thrombosis management.

Antihypertensives are the fastest-growing segment. An increasing prevalence of hypertension in low and middle-income countries is a driving factor for the segment growth.

Hypertension dominated the market with a high share in 2022. This is due to the increasing prevalence of hypertension over the years.

Some prominent players in the cardiovascular drugs market report include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, allied health professionals, academia, and global health think-tank collaborated to launch Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Disease Alliance to improve heart health and reduce premature deaths due to cardiovascular diseases.

In 2023, Novo Nordisk has partnered with Valo Health and paid USD 60 million upfront to cover three preclinical cardiovascular disease programs.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

OR

Ask For Discount

Cardiovascular Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Antihypertensive, anticoagulants, antihyperlipidemic, antiplatelet drugs, and others.

By Disease: Hypertension, hyperlipidemia, coronary artery disease, arrhythmia, and others.

By Distribution Channel: Hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacies

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR's comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail:

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website:

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Stem Cells Market 2023 to 2032

Coronary Stent Market 2023 to 2032

Digital Health Market 2023 to 2032

Digital Genome Market 2023 to 2032

Cancer Immunotherapy Market 2023 to 2032





Small Scale Bioreactors Market

Wearable Injectors Market

Exosomes Market

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

Telehealth Market

DNA Synthesizer Market

Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market

Pain Management Market

Cardiovascular Devices Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Liquid Biopsy Market

Hearing Aids Market

Exoskeleton Market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Gait Biometrics Market





Tags Cardiovascular Drugs Cardiovascular Drugs Market Cardiovascular Drugs Industry Related Links