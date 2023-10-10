Eye Tracking Market Size Is Projected To Reach $1,818.1 Million By 2024 | Registering A CAGR Of 37.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eye Tracking Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Eye Tracking Market by Type, Application and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024.

the global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024.

Eye tracking market involves measuring of either the point of gaze (where one is looking) or the motion of an eye relative to the head. An eye tracker is a device used to measure eye position and eye movement. The various activities including where to look, what to ignore, when to blink, and the reaction of the pupil to different stimuli.

Increase in use of eye tracking technology in the military and aerospace sectors drive the growth of the global eye tracking market. Moreover, the rise in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals and increase in demand for assistive communication devices, also fuel the growth of the eye tracking market.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the eye tracking industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, eye tracking market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the eye tracking industry include:

⦁Tobii AB

⦁LC technologies

⦁Eyetech Digital Systems

⦁Ergoneers GmbH

⦁Smart Eye AB.

⦁Mirametrix Inc.

⦁Pupil Labs GmbH

⦁Seeing Machines

⦁SR Research Ltd.

⦁Gazepoint

The growth in automation and rapid acceptance of robotics technology across the industry verticals restrict the market growth. Conversely, the rapid growth of eye tracking in new applications such as lie-detecting systems, video gaming industry, and cognitive testing, also in aviation industries and R&D in the field of augmented reality, virtual reality, and others are projected to drive the market in near future.

Based on region, North America was the highest contributor, in terms of revenue, to the eye tracking market, in 2017. In addition, based on type, head-mounted eye tracker contributed significant revenue to the market, majorly from the U.S. and Mexico. Furthermore, by application, the consumer behavior research segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics in the global eye tracking market.

⦁In-depth analysis is carried out by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2017 and 2024.

⦁This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2024, which helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

⦁Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

