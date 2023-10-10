Excel Legacy Group Helps Business Effectively Communicate Their ESOP Plans With Employees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Effective communication about the terms and details of an ESOP is critical for a company's employees.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN AREA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- More and more businesses are catching on to ESOPs as a great way to transition a business into a long-term success story. But Patti Plough, the respected and plugged-in President and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group (ELG) points out the sometimes-overlooked importance of keeping the employees in the loop.

It is why Excel Legacy Group helps businesses effectively communicate their ESOP plans with employees.

“An ESOP is a tremendously effective way for business owners to properly prepare for retirement or exit their business in a dignified way while protecting their legacy and ensuring the continued success of the business and its trusted employees,” she explains.

“Communication is vital. Employees should know what will happen and how they will be affected.”

With Plough's proven passion for people, combined with her expertise in all aspects of business, she emphasizes that good communication in the workplace is critical. Especially during an ESOP transition, it is important to communicate and convey all the ESOP information to employees.

“Being properly informed creates trust, avoids confusion, enhances performance, builds relationships and a positive work environment,” she adds.“After all, an ESOP gives employees 'skin in the game,' because, ultimately, the business's future is in their hands. What could be more empowering?”

Effective communication about the terms and details of the ESOP is a focused specialty of the collaborative ELG team.“We communicate and make sure company employees have a good understanding of the new Plan being presented to them,” Patty Plough says.

“We also offer an informal party or a celebratory info event the client can host, to announce the details of the transfer of ownership, and the trustee is introduced to go over the specifics and technical workings of the ESOP and the positive ways it will impact the employees.”

For more information, please visit and excellegacygroup/about

###

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

At Excel Legacy Group, LLC (ELG), we strive to provide the highest quality, most comprehensive ESOP services to help our clients in achieving their goals for their ESOPs. Our consultants, lawyers, and investment bankers help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs. Lastly, upon completion, ELG will organize and execute a company event to celebrate and communicate these new changes to your employees and communities.

Contact Details:

Patti (at) excellegacygroup (dot) com

Patti Plough

Excel Legacy Group, LLC

+1 414-750-2901

email us here