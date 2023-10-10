Newsmatics Commits To Gold Sponsorship Of 2023 PRSA ICON Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jeremy FieldsWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company, is headed to Music City USA. The parent company of EIN Presswire, a global news distribution service, is excited to be a Gold Sponsor of the 2023 PRSA ICON Conference , taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee from October 15-17, 2023.Jeremy Fields , VP of Corporate Development, and Fred Gautreau, Strategic Advisor, will represent Newsmatics in Booth 600 on the trade show floor to inform public relations professionals about innovative solutions that are transforming news consumption.“Fred and I are excited to represent Newsmatics and meet with colleagues who work in various aspects of the public relations field,” said Fields.“We are looking forward to sharing how Newsmatics is changing the world one news product at a time.”This is Newsmatics' first time sponsoring the conference and is honored to support the industry that supports them. Along with our commitment as a Gold Sponsor, Newsmatics also sponsored the PRSA ICON Conference tote bag. Every conference attendee will receive a tote bag with the Newsmatics logo printed on it to sport around with pride. Additionally, everyone who stops by the Newsmatics booth will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win an Apple Watch Series 9 with a Newsmatics-branded wristband.EIN Presswire is offering public relations professionals a free press release distribution. To receive this exclusive offer, attendees will need to scan a QR code at Newsmatics' booth.“Getting boots on the ground and engaging with our current and potential clients is sure to translate to the growth of our business,” said Gautreau.“We hope these face-to-face interactions will lead to stimulating conversations which PR pros will remember long after returning home.”In addition to discussing the benefits of press release distribution, Fields and Gautreau will share details about two new Newsmatics products, Perspectify and Affinity Group Publishing. Perspectify aims to combat fake news by establishing a labeling system that highlights possible biases, credibility, and ownership of news outlets. Affinity Group Publishing is a global publishing network consisting of 3,900+ online publications that help fill news deserts.For more information, visit newsmatics and einpresswire .ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics is an independent, privately held global News Tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Our activities cover media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. The company's product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index and Perspectify, among others. Our workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, click here .ABOUT EIN PRESSWIREEIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.

