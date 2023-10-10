Next Generation Industrial Metrology And Inspection Market A $16,104.2 Million Opportunity By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global Next Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection market is registering a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The next generation industrial metrology and inspection market size is expected to reach $16,104.2 million by 2030, from $8,125.0 million in 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030

The Next Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market are crucial aspects of modern manufacturing processes. They involve the measurement and evaluation of manufactured parts and products to ensure they meet specific quality standards and tolerances. Accurate metrology and inspection not only guarantee product quality but also play a significant role in reducing waste, minimizing defects, and enhancing production efficiency.

Top Leading Companies: Hexagon AB, Renishaw PLC, Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies, Jenoptik AG, Automated Precision Inc, KLA Corporation, Applied Materials Inc, Nikon Metrology, and Trimet Group.

The integration of metrology and inspection processes with Industry 4.0 technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and machine learning has become increasingly common. Smart factories are utilizing real-time data from sensors and automated inspection systems to optimize production and maintain quality control. Traditional 2D measurements are being replaced by 3D metrology solutions. Advanced 3D scanners and coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) enable more precise measurements of complex components and geometric shapes. This is particularly important in industries like aerospace and automotive manufacturing.

Industrial metrology means the applications of manufacturing science to manufacturing and quality control, and inspection practices gets involved in manufacturing process. Industrial metrology has higher precision technology. It has features such as reducing operating cost, maximize accuracy and productivity, and higher inspection quality.

It is best suitable for automotive and transportation industries. It has features such as fully automatic, and higher performance. It has dimensions of 3000 X 3000 mm. A rise in need of big data analytics is rising in the metrology industry, to maximize productivity and accuracy. In addition, growing demand for precision inspection services and rise in focus on quality control in manufacturing industries, fuels the growth of the market.

Implementing advanced metrology and inspection systems can be costly, which may deter some smaller manufacturers from adopting these technologies. The increasing complexity of metrology and inspection equipment requires a skilled workforce. Addressing the skills gap is crucial to maximizing the benefits of these technologies. The vast amount of data generated by metrology and inspection processes can be overwhelming. Effective data management and analysis tools are essential to extract actionable insights.

Next Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection is revolutionizing manufacturing by ensuring the highest levels of precision and efficiency. As technology continues to advance, it's likely that this market will continue to grow, enabling manufacturers to produce higher-quality products, reduce waste, and stay competitive in the global marketplace. However, addressing challenges such as the initial investment and the skills gap will be essential for sustained growth in this critical industry segment.

Moreover, the development of software led process metrology equipment, and process automation for industry specific services drives the growth of the market. Industrial metrology uses cloud-based devices, robotics technology, automated devices, laser scanning technologies and multi-sensor technology and is expected to drive the next generation industrial metrology and inspection market growth.

