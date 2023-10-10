Anawalt Lumber Marks A Century Of Excellence With Stanley Black & Decker & Dewalt Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anawalt accepts a recognition plaque from Stanley Black & Decker and DeWalt Tools.

Anawalt customers visit a Milwaukee Tool display.

The lucky raffle winner claims her prize.

Anawalt Lumber's Centennial Celebration with Stanley Black & Decker & DeWalt Tools: A Century of Excellence and Innovation

- Dave AnawaltLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, September 30th, 2023, Anawalt Lumber held a 100th Anniversary celebration at their flagship store on Pico Blvd. The event featured vendor displays of Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt, and Milwaukee Tools and enticed attendance with unlimited $1 tacos, free popcorn, and a raffle.Stanley Black & Decker recognized Anawalt with a plaque that Dave Anawalt and his son Rieff accepted. Dave Anawalt is a third-generation Anawalt family owner, while Rieff manages the Anawalt Malibu location.DeWalt launched their Fall Fest with exceptional deals on tools , available at all five Anawalt Lumber stores throughout October. Anawalt is also offering discounts on Milwaukee and Makita tools.Steve List, a local gardening expert, talked about fall planting and shared tips and tricks for getting the most out of a garden in Southern California.Anawalt Lumber wishes to thank everyone who attended the 100th Anniversary Celebration. The event was an unequivocal success, and we are grateful for the loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years.ABOUT STANLEY BLACK & DECKERStanley Black & Decker, a globally recognized name, is synonymous with innovation and excellence in the tools and hardware industry. With a history spanning over a century, the company has consistently delivered top-notch products that have revolutionized how we work.Stanley Black & Decker's commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology has made them a trusted partner in construction, manufacturing, and home improvement. Their presence at Anawalt Lumber's 100th Anniversary celebration underscores their support for businesses that share their passion for quality and service.ABOUT DEWALT TOOLSDeWalt, a Stanley Black & Decker subsidiary, is one of the leading names in power tools. With a legacy dating back to the 1920s, DeWalt has been at the forefront of innovation and has set the standard for high-quality, durable tools.At Anawalt Lumber's 100th Anniversary celebration, DeWalt showcased its latest products and offered special deals for customers. As a trusted brand among professionals and DIYers, DeWalt continues to deliver reliable and powerful tools for your project needs.ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER & HARDWAREFounded in 1923 as a family-run lumber and hardware business, Anawalt has grown into five large retail stores selling home improvement, construction, and garden center merchandise . Each store carries a slightly different inventory tailored to the community it serves.Stores in West Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Highland, Malibu, and Pacific Palisades are open Monday through Sunday. Please visit anawaltlumber or call (310) 478-0324 for store hours and product information.For tips and special offers, please follow Anawalt on Facebook and Instagram or sign up for Anwalt Rewards.

Jay Griffin

Culture Cube

+1 626-784-6678

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram