Seas The Day Charters Expands U.S. Virgin Islands Fleet To Fourteen By Acquiring 41-Foot Sailing Yacht Argo

Parent company Amphitrite Digital continues strategic investments in U.S. Virgin Islands

- Seas the Day Charters USVI Director of Operations Pat MullettST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Seas the Day Charters USVI , an operating company of Amphitrite Digital located in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, has purchased a 41-foot catamaran, the Sailing Yacht Argo, to offer charters for guests to enjoy breathtaking sightseeing sails and explorations of sea life in crystal clear waters.SY Argo comfortably accommodates up to 31 guests for a four-hour shared charter open for all ages. Charters aboard SY Argo will begin operating November 2023. Amphitrite Digital and Seas the Day Charters USVI added SY Argo to the fleet strategically to provide increased availability to meet the peak seasons in the Virgin Islands. The trip typically sails guests to Buck Island and Honeymoon Beach , Water Island from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. At Buck Island, guests are provided snorkeling gear to explore coral reefs that are home to tropical fish, such as snapper, hamlets, parrotfish, surgeonfish and squirrelfish and other sea life, like turtles.SY Argo is a U.S. Coast Guard-inspected Maine Cat sailing catamaran. Aboard SY Argo, guests can enjoy complimentary beverages and use of snorkeling gear. After Turtle Cove, guests are whisked to Honeymoon Beach, Water Island, a top-rated beach by Tripadvisor, where they can enjoy the white sand beach and crystal blue waters.Seas the Day Charters USVI Director of Operations Pat Mullett said,“With the addition of SY Argo to our fleet we have the opportunity to offer even more sailing charters for guests to explore the beautiful waters and landscapes of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Our captains and crew are highly qualified and offer top-rated guest experiences.” Mullett also said,“This Buck Island & Water Island Semi-Private Charter conveniently departs from near the capital city Charlotte Amalie and where the cruise ships arrive and is the perfect duration for guests visiting St. Thomas for the day and guests staying on St. Thomas to explore some of the nearby smaller, beautiful islands of the U.S. Virgin Islands."Seas the Day Charters USVI is a full-service charter company that offers the finest late-model charter boats for private day sails or powerboat rentals and has 13 other company-owned sailing catamarans and powerboats to choose from for your perfect day on the water.Seas the Day Charters USVI has been rated the number one Outdoor Activity by Tripadvisor, received the“Best Day Sail” Readers Choice Award by the Virgin Islands Daily News and has been selected for the Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers' Choice Award. Additionally, Seas the Day Charters USVI prioritizes environmental conservation and sustainability practices and has been recognized as a certified Eco-Business by the Virgin Island Clean Coasts.Amphitrite Digital companies and their dedicated employees and partners host 90,000 guests annually and provide the opportunity to enjoy 'A Day, a Week and a Lifetime' of experiences.For more information about Seas the Day Charters USVI, visit .For more information about Amphitrite Digital's tours and activities, visit .About Amphitrite DigitalWith a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, the company uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI and Magens Hideaway in the Caribbean; Tall Ship Windy in Chicago, Illinois; and Paradise Adventures Catamarans and Watersports in Panama City Beach, Florida; Amphitrite Digital is one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in the markets it serves. Amphitrite Digital companies are consistently ranked as leading tour activity operators.

