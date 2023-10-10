THE PLAN WAS, A PROFOUND STORY OF LIFE's UNPREDICATBLE JOURNEY, NOW AVAILABLE AS AUDIOBOOK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immersive and inspirational story narrated by Dr. Nadege Dady takes listeners through a complex journey of struggle, healing and purpose

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Immersive and inspirational story narrated by Dr. Nadege Dady takes listeners through a complex journey of struggle, healing and purposeAs part of her book publishing debut, Dr. Nadege Dady, has released the audio version of her inaugural book,“The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise.” This powerful audiobook represents the author's letter to her younger self, and focuses on the journey of navigating the complexities of professional ambitions and personal aspirations.In“The Plan Was,” Dr. Dady, an esteemed leader in NYC higher education healthcare, describes how she carefully crafted plans as an aspiring professional, weaving between the twists and turns of professional and personal triumph and tragedy.“I discovered there were important lessons that could benefit others: an appreciation for the struggle, the purpose of disappointment, and the power, determination and resilience of the human spirit,” said Dr. Dady.Since the book's release in July 2023, Dr. Dady has established her author page on Facebook and presented her book on Thee Brightside Book Club and Speaker Channel podcast (Link to podcast: ).“The Plan Was” continues to receive 5 Star reviews on Amazon with one reader saying,““The Plan Was" delivers a touching narrative that resonates deeply. It's a reminder that even in the face of adversity, one can find strength and forge a path towards a brighter future.” Another said,“The plan and the ride here are beautiful and inspirational.”Visit Amazon to download the audiobook,“The Plan Was: A Story About Perseverance and Promise,” and follow Dr. Dady's author page to share comments. Interviews with Dr. Dady are available.Direct link to book:About the Author:Nadege Dady, Ed.D., is an experienced educator with a terminal degree in Higher Education, Leadership, Management and Policy. Her ever-expansive career encompasses a range of health care sectors in the allopathic, osteopathic, and oral health care industries. These collective experiences fueled her passion for creating pathway programs for underrepresented groups in medicine. Adding to her broad range of experiences are consulting with the accrediting agencies responsible for medical school regulatory practices and editing for a medical journal.

