RED HOTEL THRILLER SERIES: ANNOUNCING THE E-BOOK BUNDLE

Get all 3 of the Red Hotel series e-books by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman in a single set.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- All three books of the Red Hotel Series have just become available in a bundled set of eBooks. These international thrillers by Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman are award-winning! While each book stands on its own, leading up to book three, RED CHAOS , RED HOTEL and RED DECEPTION set the stage for Dan Reilly's thrilling escapades. Start with book one or jump in with books two or three. Better yet NOW, catch all three books in one eBook bundle. That way you get all the action from start to finish with a single purchase.And it will (teaser) get you prepared for book four, Red Ultimatum, as the series continues in 2024 with shocking plot twists while Russia and China threaten the Panama Canal and Cairo...and more! Dan Reilly is met unfathomable challenges around the globe.Ed Fuller and Gary Grossman keep thrilling and enticing readers in the series! Partnering together for the Red Hotel Series, Former Marriott International President & Managing Director, and board member the FBI National Academy Associates Foundation, Ed Fuller, and award-winning network television producer and bestselling author, Gary Grossman, continue with their trademark adrenaline intensity, combining firsthand international experience with hot political drama unnervingly echoing today's headlines.Book Snippets:RED HOTEL: Terrorists bomb a hotel in Tokyo, but the reverberations are felt around the world. A high-ranking Kremlin diplomat is assassinated. A building in Kiev blows up. Russia begins to amass forces along its western borders. Former Army intelligence officer Dan Reilly, now an international hotel executive with high-level access to the CIA, believes the plot is much bigger than anyone imagines, involving the empire-building, Putin-esque president of Russia.RED DECEPTION: America's infrastructure is under attack! When terrorists bomb bridges that cross the Potomac, the Mississippi, Pittsburgh's three rivers, and the Lincoln Tunnel under the Hudson, America realizes how vulnerable we are. Hoover Dam could be next, threatening energy and water services throughout the Southwest. All of the attacks had been predicted in a secret U.S. State Department Bureau of Intelligence report written years earlier, a virtual blueprint for disaster, somehow leaked and now in the hands of foreign operatives. Who is responsible? While Washington is distracted domestically, Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov sends troops to the borders of Ukraine and Latvia, ready to move in.RED CHAOS: The Arctic ice is melting, the waters are warming, and Russia's ever-expanding fleet of oil tankers grind through the Northern Sea Route to China. With a fleet of nuclear ice breakers clearing the way, Russian ships were setting new records to reach China and fulfilling a simple equation: Russian President Nicolai Gorshkov needs China's money to fund his expansionism plans past Ukraine and Latvia while China, the thirstiest oil nation in the world, needs affordable fuel.RED HOTEL, RED DECEPTION and RED CHAOS are published by Beaufort Books and are available in print, eBook, and Audible additions at Amazon, Barnes & Noble or a bookstore near you. Read or listen to them and get ready for the fourth book coming out in 2024. To learn more about RED CHAOS, RED DECEPTION, RED HOTEL, the authors, news, and events, go to redhotelseries.ABOUT THE AUTHORSED FULLER is CEO of Laguna Strategic Advisors, a global consortium providing business consulting services worldwide. He serves on business and charitable boards during his 40-year career with Marriott International where he was chief marketing officer for 22 years of it as president and managing director of Marriott International. Under his management, the international division grew from 16 to 550 hotels in 73 countries with 80,000 associates and sales of $8 billion. Upon retirement, Fuller has served on five university boards and taught as adjunct professor for MBA and undergraduate students. He has blogged for Forbes and other tourism and lodging industry media. His book, You Can't Lead with Your Feet on the Desk, has been printed in English, Japanese and Chinese. Fuller served as captain in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany and Vietnam and received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation medals. He and Gary Grossman are co-authors of the Red Hotel series, including Red Hotel, Red Deception, and Red Chaos.GARY GROSSMAN is a journalist, newspaper columnist, documentary television producer, reporter, media historian and the author of Executive Actions, Executive Treason, Executive Command, and Executive Force. In addition to the bestselling Executive series, Grossman wrote the international award-winning Old Earth, a geological thriller. With Ed Fuller, Grossman has collaborated on the globe-hopping Red Hotel series. Grossman has contributed to the New York Times and the Boston Globe and was a columnist for the Boston Herald American. He covered presidential campaigns for WBZ-TV in Boston. He is a multiple Emmy winner for series and specials for networks including NBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox, History Channel, Discovery, and National Geographic Channel. He served as chair of the Government Affairs Committee for the Caucus for Producers, Writers and Directors, and is a member of the International Thriller Writers Association and Military Writers Society of America. He served as a trustee at Emerson College and currently is a member of the Boston University Metropolitan College Advisory Board. Grossman has taught at Emerson College, Boston University, USC, and teaches writing and production at Loyola Marymount University.

