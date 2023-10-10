Well Groomed Pets Franchise Elevates The Pet Wellness & Grooming Experience In Three New Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The New Parker, CO. location

Orange County's first customer

Well Groomed Pets Franchise is Expanding Its Reach to the Local Pet Care Communities of Laguna Niguel, CA, Parker, CO, and McAllen, TX with Three New Locations

- Sebastian BedoyaUNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Well Groomed Pets wellness & grooming center , a rapidly growing name in the pet grooming industry, is excited to announce the grand opening of three new franchise locations in Laguna Niguel, CA., Parker, CO. and McAllen, TX. This expansion showcases the company's commitment to providing quality pet wellness and grooming services to even more pet owners across the United States.With the pet industry experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, Well Groomed Pets continues to meet the rising demand for high-quality dog wellness & grooming services. The new locations are strategically chosen to cater to the pet-loving communities of Laguna Niguel, CA, Parker, CO, and McAllen, TX, ensuring convenient access to professional grooming solutions for pets and their owners."We're delighted to announce that the month of July brings the opening of these three new Well Groomed Pets wellness & grooming franchise locations," said Sebastian Bedoya, General Manager, Well Groomed Pets Franchise. "As a company passionate about the well-being and happiness of pets, our goal is to provide exceptional wellness & grooming services and create a comfortable and stress-free environment for all our furry clients. With the addition of these new franchise locations, we are looking forward to extending our reach and becoming an integral part of the local pet care community in these cities."Well Groomed Pets Franchise takes immense pride in its team of highly trained and experienced dog groomers who are dedicated to understanding the unique wellness & grooming needs of each individual dog. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology & grooming equipment while using only Hydra products and adhering to the high standards of the AKC, the franchise ensures the safety and comfort of pets during their grooming sessions.For more information about Well Groomed Pets franchise and its services, please visit . Pet owners interested in booking wellness & grooming sessions at the new locations please visit and select the location nearest you.About Well Groomed Pets Franchise:Well Groomed Pets wellness & grooming franchise provides a one-of-a-kind wellness exam throughout the entire grooming process. Their proprietary AI provides lump and lesion mapping with continued monitoring during each visit along with in-depth wellness data collection throughout the entire grooming process. As a true partner of the AKC, every wellness and grooming center , as well as the groomers themselves are held to the industry's highest standards. With a team of skilled groomers and a commitment to pet welfare, the franchise ensures a positive and enjoyable grooming experience for pets and their owners.

