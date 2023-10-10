2023 American Homeowners Media Survey Reveals Lates Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unlocking the Complexity of Modern Media Habits: Key Insights for 2023 Revealed

- Dave Wieser

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DW Creative Marketing , a leading data-centric marketing firm, has released its second-annual American Homeowners Media Usage Survey.

President and CEO Dave Wieser explains, "Again this year, we're excited to examine the ways in which consumers' media habits are changing. Digital media usage continues to increase, but it's not entirely outpacing traditional media. As brands gear up for the 2024 media planning season, we hope it will serve as a guide and highlight the complexities of media buying for consumers who embrace both analog and digital worlds."

Key insights from this year's study include:

.Diverse media consumption: irrespective of age, income, household structure, or geographic region, homeowners engage with a mix of digital and traditional media daily.

.Simultaneous media usage: not only are Americans accessing a variety of media platforms daily, research reveals that they are often using them concurrently.

.Divided attention: with so many competing media options to choose from, marketers should be aware that it's nearly impossible to capture consumers' undivided attention. Research emphasizes the importance of employing a multimedia strategy to make significant impact.

.Digital vs. traditional: while digital platforms exhibit increased daily usage across all segments, preferences shift with age. Homeowners age 55+ lean toward traditional media. Younger homeowners prefer digital options.

Broad spectrum of media consumption: it is crucial for marketers to understand that older consumers are not averse to digital media, just as younger consumers haven't abandoned traditional media. All age groups exhibit diverse media consumption habits.

Users can explore the results of the 2023 American Homeowners Media Usage Survey via an interactive dashboard.

About DW Creative Marketing: A leading data-centric marketing firm focusing on the home improvement sector, DW Creative Marketing specializes in providing actionable insights to drive brand growth. Founded by President and CEO Dave Wieser, the company is committed to understanding ever-changing consumer behaviors through comprehensive research, such as its annual American Homeowners Media Usage Survey. With a focus on both digital and traditional media strategies, DW Creative Marketing helps the 'doers build their legacy.'

###

David Wieser

DW Creative Marketing

+1 9134997677



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn