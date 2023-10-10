Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Achieves Full Occupancy 1801 S Alameda St Office Building

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful leasing of office space at 1801 S Alameda St in Corpus Christi, TX. Matthew Cravey , president of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is the exclusive leasing agent for the office building and represented the Landlord in two leases within the building to achieve full occupancy.Johnstone Supply , a leading provider of HVAC/R equipment and supplies, leased 7,000 square feet of space within the building. In addition to Johnstone Supply, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) leased 3,500 square feet of office space. RAICES is a prominent non-profit organization dedicated to providing legal services and advocacy for immigrant communities.The property owner, Six Points Partnership, expressed their satisfaction with Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.'s performance, stating, "This firm knows the market, follows up, and takes care of business. Matt has created a great team." These words of appreciation affirm Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.'s dedication to excellence and their ability to meet and exceed the expectations of their clients.For more information about leasing opportunities, please contact Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. at 361-289-5168 or visitCravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email:About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With over 50 years of experience, Cravey Real Estate Services specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail, and land properties in the South Texas region.

