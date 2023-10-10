Moore Kuehn Encourages VERY, PNT, LAB, And LVOX Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERY)

Vericity has agreed to merge with iA American Holdings. Under the proposed Vericity shareholders will receive $11.43 in cash per share.

POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global has agreed to merge with Eli Lilly. Under the proposed transaction POINT Biopharma shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash per share.

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB)

Standard BioTools has agreed to merge with SomaLogic. Under the proposed transaction, Standard BioTools shareholders will own approximately 43% of the combined company.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX)

LiveVox Holdings has agreed to merge with Nice Ltd. Under the proposed transaction, LiveVox shareholders will receive $3.74 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at . The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005



(212) 709-8245

Moore Kuehn





Tags Vericity VERY POINT Biopharma PNT Standard BioTools LAB LiveVox LVOX Class Action Related Links