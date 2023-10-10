Policy Implications For Commercial Fleet Electrification - Opportunities And Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Edison Energy webinar next Wednesday, October 18

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A free webinar next Wednesday, Oct. 18, will explore upcoming regulations and policy trends shaping the future of electrifying commercial fleets. Members of Edison Energy's Policy and Transportation Electrification teams will discuss how to prepare for the future regulations, the opportunities they present, and the role they play in a long-term transition strategy.The on-the-record conversation with Q&A will engage the Edison Energy team and the audience with topics such as:- Major policies in the U.S. relevant to EVs, including the Inflation Reduction Act, Advanced Clean Trucks, and California Advanced Clean Fleets- The impact of these policies on the commercial vehicle market and fleets- Overview of how funding opportunities can help fleets transition to EVsNote: As a follow-up, the webinar recording will be sent to all registrants. We invite you to sign up even if you cannot attend the live session.What:“Navigating US EV Policy: Roundtable with Edison Energy”When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:00 - 1:00 pm EDTTo join: The event will be online and free registration is here.Speakers will include:Matt Donath, Sr. Policy Analyst, Edison EnergyAs a Senior Policy Analyst, Matt tracks relevant legislation and regulatory proceedings at the federal, state, and local level and evaluates the potential impact to clients' energy strategy and sustainability goals. In his previous role as a Sustainability Program Coordinator for the City of Milwaukee, Matt led multiple energy efficiency programs and assisted with development of the city's climate plan.Matt has over 5 years of experience in clean energy and climate policy and has obtained his master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.Kiwa Anisman, Policy Analyst, Edison EnergyAs a Policy Analyst, Kiwa supports the Policy team in research, analysis, and strategy development from the lens of policy and regulation. From communicating the ways clients can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to analyzing the different green pathways available at the utility scale, the Policy Team is crucial to meeting clients' diverse needs and delivering a holistic approach to meeting each clients' sustainability and decarbonization goals.Iman Nordin, Sr. Analyst, Transportation ElectrificationIman's role centers around educating clients on the evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) policies, supporting electrification planning through the lens of incentives and regulations, and ensuring clients are well-positioned to benefit from said EV policies throughout deployment.Prior to Edison Energy, Iman helped organizations reduce their clean energy investment costs by monetizing environmental commodities such as renewable energy credits (RECs) and clean fuel credits.And moderator:Meghan Weinman, Managing Director, Transportation Electrification & DER Solutions, Edison EnergyMeghan's role centers around educating clients on the evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) policies, supporting electrification planning through the lens of incentives and regulations, and ensuring clients are well-positioned to benefit from said EV policies throughout deployment.Prior to Edison Energy, Meghan helped organizations reduce their clean energy investment costs by monetizing environmental commodities such as renewable energy credits (RECs) and clean fuel credits.###About Edison EnergyGlobal Reach. Local Impact. Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory that provides strategy and implementation services to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients navigate the transition to a net-zero future.With the recent integration of Edison, Altenex, and Alfa into one global company, we bring the strength of combined expertise across energy procurement, optimization, renewables, and sustainability solutions. Our advanced technological capabilities and expanded international reach enables our clients to achieve more positive, measurable impact. Edison by the numbers: 45 Global Fortune 500 clients; 11.2+ GW of offsite renewable procurement; $10BN+ in energy spend managed; 30+ countries served; 20+ languages spoken. For more information visit:

