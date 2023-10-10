Skribe.Ai Surpasses $2.3 Million In Seed Round, Launches Innovative Powered-By-Zoom Deposition Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Matt CipollaAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Skribe, a legaltech platform focused on revolutionizing the capture of legal testimony, is thrilled to announce the successful advancement of its seed round. Out of the targeted $3.5 million, Skribe has already secured an impressive $2.3 million to support the development of its platform and the expansion of its sales and support team, all in support of its recent successful launch.This notable funding achievement equips Skribe to enhance its platform and execute early-stage initiatives, setting the stage for widespread commercialization. The subsequent $1 raise will be funneled into aggressive product development, customer success, and sales and marketing campaigns, aiming for significant revenue growth in 2024.Tom Irby, CEO of Skribe, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we continue to revolutionize the capture of testimony for litigating attorneys. Our vision is for the industry to shift from the outdated, expensive, and slow methods of court reporting, to empowering attorneys to capture testimony more efficiently through the use of video and AI-powered software. This seed round positions us to grow as we develop our strategy for each state, with a primary focus on the most populous states with extensive litigation."Matt Cipolla, ISV Partner Account Manager for Zoom had this perspective on Skribe's vision;“What Skribe is doing is truly innovative and leverages the Zoom platform and reputation in the legal space. We are thrilled to be partnering with Skribe and expect a dynamic shift in how testimony is captured going forward.”The fundraising effort has garnered significant support from a broad network of angel investors, including the enthusiastic participation of nearly 30 attorneys who have witnessed the platform's capabilities and expressed interest in becoming early adopters. Karl Seelbach, Skribe's founding litigation attorney, shared his vision that“capturing & sharing legal testimony should be fast, easy and accessible. For decades, we've only had one option - court reporting agencies. It's time for a modern, software-driven alternative. It's time for Skribe.”About Skribe: Skribe is a virtual platform, powered by Zoom, designed to empower legal professionals to more efficiently capture and analyze testimony through innovative software solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Skribe is experiencing rapid growth through direct sales efforts. Furthermore, it is actively developing partner programs to collaborate with existing legal services businesses that do not currently offer deposition services.For media inquiries or more details, please contact Tom Irby at or visit .

