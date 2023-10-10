AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 Official Launch Transforms Commercial Computing Yet Again

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Commercial Chrome Computing, Redefined

AOPEN

The AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3: Setting the standard in commercial Chrome computing. Built for reliability, performance, and versatility across industries.

- Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AOPEN , a known leader in commercial-grade technology solutions, proudly announces the official release of its highly-anticipated next-generation Chromebox Commercial 3. Now available worldwide, this innovative device is designed to set new standards in commercial Chrome computing.

The AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 performs exceptionally across a wide range of demanding commercial industries such as retail, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality. Its meticulous engineering marks a new phase in Chrome technology, delivering unprecedented reliability, performance, and versatility to businesses and organizations.

Key Features of the Chromebox Commercial 3:

Ruggedized Durability: Crafted from sturdy aluminum and SECC metal, the AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 thrives in challenging environments, ensuring long-lasting durability and near-zero fail rates.

Fanless Operation: Engineered for 24/7 use without overheating, it eliminates concerns associated with internal moving parts and guarantees uninterrupted performance.

Immersive Visuals: Multiple display support with 4K UHD video playback, delivering a superior visual experience that redefines industry standards.

Seamless Integration: Designed to integrate seamlessly with various applications, from kiosks and digital signage to enterprise and student desktop applications, it offers features like an external power switch and AC Power Auto Recovery (APAR) for guaranteed continuous operation.

Warranty Flexibility: Backed by a 3-year warranty, with the option to extend it to 5 years, it provides the confidence of long-term reliability and peace of mind.

The AOPEN Chromebox Commercial 3 is not just a technological advancement; it ushers in the upcoming launch of the cTILE 22 Gen3 - a popular 22-inch Chrome All-in-One, built on the AOPEN Chromebox, and continuing to power mission-critical applications in retail, healthcare, and government.

"This release underscores AOPEN core values with an unwavering commitment to purpose-built technology solutions tailored to the unique requirements of diverse, vital industries,” says Aaron Pompey, President, AOPEN Pan America.“We are excited for both partners and end users to leverage the transformative impact of this device to transform customer relations, digital advertising, business processes, and automation."

The Chromebox Commercial 3 is now available. For more information and to explore this next generation of commercial-grade solutions, visit .

What is the benefit of using an AOPEN device?

- AOPEN looks the part and plays the role with extensive R&D across component selection and design

- Commercial & industrial products with the lowest industry failure rate (<2% Windows/Linux, <1% ChromeOS)

- Commercial warranty - purpose-built for extended use 24/7/365

AOPEN is a Solution-Ready Company:

AOPEN computing solutions are built with purpose to excel in any environment and situation, facing challenges head-on, bridging gaps where others hesitate, and thriving in scenarios, such as continuous 24/7 usage, that might be unfavorable for others.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, contact .

About AOPEN:

Twenty-six years ago, AOPEN, an Acer Group Company, invented the ultra-small form-factor Mini PC. Today, we offer a Solution-Ready portfolio of commercial, industrial, education, and medical-grade devices ideal for digital signage, drive-thru signage, digital menu boards, kiosk solutions, machine controllers, etc. For more information, visit .

Joe Dellava

