Introducing The Holistic Athlete Health Solutiontm: A New Approach To Athletic Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For athletes, by athletes. Your peak performance awaits.

HAHS provides health and safety information right where athletes consume most of their information – on their phones.

Holistic Athlete Health SolutionTM

An innovative health solution designed for athletes by athletes, addressing health, wellness, and educational needs.

- Michael Sentz, CEO of CaringWireCOLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As athletes grapple with tight schedules and intense training sessions in today's highly competitive sports environment, many find it challenging to manage health, scholastic, and athletic commitments. Rising to the challenge, CaringWire, an industry leader in digital health solutions, has partnered with the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health (USCAH) and leveraged telehealth services from Walmart Health Virtual Care to unveil the groundbreaking Holistic Athlete Health SolutionTM (HAHS ) program.The launch of the HAHS program signifies a groundbreaking shift in athlete healthcare, emerging as a transformative solution in a world of increasing pressure and demand within sports. It addresses the universal needs of athletes at all levels-needs accentuated by the NCAA Transformation Committee and the College Athlete Protection Act, highlighting the pervasive pressures and unique challenges athletes face."The partnership between USCAH and CaringWire epitomizes our commitment to holistic athlete well-being," stated Dr. James Borchers , President and CEO of USCAH. "HAHS is more than just a health program; it's a transformative solution, addressing gaps in the current system and offering comprehensive support that athletes truly deserve."New Paradigm in Athlete Health & Wellness:A Transformative Leap in Athlete Health & Wellness: HAHS provides athletes with prompt, reliable health information and support, breaking away from conventional limitations. Regardless of their geographic location, a network of licensed professionals is ready to assist athletes, creating a virtual haven where vital health resources and mental health support converge.Key features of the HAHS program include:1. Digital-First Approach: HAHS provides health and safety information right where athletes consume most of their information – on their phones. Athletes have a reliable source of healthcare and information without the traditional scheduling and access barriers of in-person visits.2. Immediate Access to Essential Health Services: 24/7 support tailored to meet athletes' distinct needs. Supporting youth athletes, adult athletes and families with critical access and knowledge to make well-informed health decisions.3. Elevated Mental and Behavioral Health Support: Prompt access to licensed mental health professionals, ensuring athletes can address their concerns without delay.4. Cost-Effective: With the rising cost of healthcare, the HAHS program presents an unmatched value proposition. A year of extensive health coverage through HAHS is more economical than a single visit to urgent care, presenting unparalleled value.HAHS meets crucial requirements and is aligned with the NCAA Transformation Committee and College Athlete Protection Act's recommendations, ensuring institutions uphold compliance while nurturing athletes' welfare. A key feature of HAHS is that it promotes personal growth and education. Beyond physical health, HAHS underscores mental and emotional growth. By granting access to resources from the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health, athletes benefit from comprehensive guidance, from injury prevention to leadership, preparing them for challenges both on and off the field.In these changing tides of athletic health and wellness, HAHS exemplifies our unwavering commitment to holistic athlete care. No matter the date, time, or location, HAHS stands as a reliable resource for athlete healthcare. Adopting the HAHS program raises the prestige of sports organizations, signaling an unwavering commitment to the well-being of athletes and those supporting them.For further details or inquiries about HAHS and its range of services, please reach out to CaringWire at or explore .ABOUT PARTNERS:CaringWire: CaringWire is an industry leading innovative healthcare service provider specializing in holistic solutions tailored to diverse communities, that include telehealth services provided by Walmart Health Virtual Care. Their commitment to simple, modern, secure and accessible healthcare in the palm of your hand makes them the trusted partner for endeavors that prioritize health and well-being. For more information visitU.S. Council for Athletes' Health (USCAH): USCAH is dedicated to improving the health and safety standards of athletes across the nation. Through research, policy advocacy, and groundbreaking programs like HAHS, USCAH remains at the forefront of athlete health, safety, and wellness. For more information visit:Walmart Health Virtual Care: Walmart Health is comprised of independent physician practices. Walmart Health Virtual Care (WHVC) offers medical and talk therapy services via telehealth to patients nationwide. Telehealth services may vary by state. Telehealth services are provided in accordance with state law by licensed healthcare professionals, subject to the licensed professionals' judgment. When medically necessary, WHVC providers may prescribe medication that can be picked up at a local pharmacy of the patient's choice; WHVC does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. WHVC providers do not prescribe controlled substances. WHVC is not a pharmacy or an insurance product. Virtual Urgent Care visits are not a replacement for a primary care physician. For more information visit:

Michael Sentz

HAHS, powered by CaringWire

