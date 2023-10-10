New White Paper From Mien Company Discusses The Use Of Teacher Spaces To Stop Teacher Burnout And Turnover

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways.

New paper explains how investing in teacher lounges and workrooms can reduce stress, increase retention, boost academic outcomes and attract new teachers

- Vice President of Education for MiEN Company, Dr. Christina Counts RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Addressing the increased rates of teacher burnout and resignations is an ongoing priority for school leaders. While a supportive work environment is often cited as an important factor, the role that teachers' lounges and workrooms can play is generally overlooked. In its latest white paper , MiEN Company explains how investing in spaces where teachers can relax and recharge as well as work reduces their stress, boosts staff retention and attracts new teachers.Titled“Supporting Educators' Professional Health and Wellness with Reimagined Teacher Spaces,” the white paper discusses the effects of job-related stress such as decreased teacher efficacy and higher teacher turnover. It also shares research on the benefits of designing stress-free spaces for teachers, including increased job satisfaction, improved health and well-being, increased morale, reduced absenteeism, higher levels of overall well-being and positive impacts on student outcomes“Teacher burnout is predictive of student academic outcomes, including being correlated with lower levels of effective student learning and lower motivation,” said Vice President of Education for MiEN Company, Dr. Christina Counts.“Not only does rehabbing the teachers' lounge improve morale and overall well-being, but more relaxed teachers are also more effective at their jobs.”“Supporting Educators' Professional Health and Wellness” shares ideas and best practices for updating teachers' workrooms and lounges. The white paper also provides readers with a list of questions that can help guide plans for designing or redesigning teacher spaces.For schools that don't have the luxury of making those spaces separate, the white paper includes suggestions on how to create one comfortably multifunctional space. Readers can also review the experiences and ideas of two New Jersey schools – Kresson Elementary School and the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT). For example, lunch tables in the ACIT lounge now turn into computer plug-in stations and some of the tables have whiteboard tops to help teachers collaborate during prep periods.“Upgrading their workroom or lounges is a clear message to teachers that they are valued and appreciated,” said Counts.“The expense of the redesign pays off in their improved morale, emotional wellbeing, effectiveness at their jobs and ultimately students' academic achievement.”“Supporting Educators' Professional Health and Wellness with Reimagined Teacher Spaces” can be downloaded at .About MiEN CompanyMiEN is a global company serving the education industry with innovative furniture products and services that promote and support active and interactive learning environments in engaging and functional ways. An American company with a strong European influence, its products and services represent the ideas and collaborative efforts of an expert team of suppliers, designers, and engineers. Built strong and durable using eco-friendly, sustainable materials, its products rank high in the industry in meeting the demands of creating dynamic and collaborative learning environments. For more information go to# # #

Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

770-310-5244

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok