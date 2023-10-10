FBS And Dignity For Children Foundation Enhance Educational Facilities In A Kuala Lumpur School

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - FBS, a leading global broker, embarks on its CSR journey and is proud to partner with Dignity for Children Foundation, Malaysia's major charity organization. In a joint endeavor to make a meaningful impact on the local community, FBS contributed to the improvement of education facilities at the Dignity Education Center in Kuala Lumpur. This philanthropic collaboration lies behind FBS's commitment to improving access to quality education for all, following the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Students of Dignity Education Center

As part of this partnership, FBS funded a classroom refurbishment project at the Dignity Education Center located in Kuala Lumpur. The monetary donation provided by FBS enabled the school to install air conditioners, video projectors, and school furniture, thereby creating an enriched learning environment for the students. The newly renovated classrooms have already opened doors to more than 50 young learners.

FBS has also ensured that each student's academic journey is equipped with the essential tools for success. In addition to the classroom improvements, FBS provided gifts with preliminary stationery and school supplies, including backpacks, t-shirts, caps, workbooks, and more. These contributions aim to lessen the financial burden on families, boost students' confidence, and empower them on their educational journey.

To celebrate the opening of the refurbished school facilities, a representative from FBS paid a visit to the Dignity Education Center on October 9. FBS's Representative in Malaysia Aizzat Arfa greeted the young learners and handed over the gifts from FBS. This special gathering celebrates the FBS's commitment to making a tangible difference in the daily lives of the growing generation.

'FBS is more than just a broker and trading platform; we are a global organization that cares deeply about social responsibility and aims to impact society positively. Our partnership with Dignity for Children Foundation is a testament to our dedication to improving access to better education. The FBS team has been very excited to see the young minds as they started using the renovated class area and now have improved learning facilities,' said Aizzat Arfa, FBS's Representative in Malaysia, following his visit to the Dignity Education Center .

In response to this collaboration, Renee Koo, Head of Marketing & Communications at Dignity for Children Foundation, expressed their gratitude, saying , 'We are grateful to FBS as they have made a meaningful contribution to our cause. This collaboration will have a positive impact on the educational opportunities available to our students. Together, we are improving the physical infrastructure and nurturing the dreams and aspirations of these young learners.'

FBS and Dignity for Children Foundation aim to create a brighter future for underprivileged children in Kuala Lumpur and provide them with the resources and opportunities they deserve.

About FBS

FBS is a licensed global broker with over 14 years of experience and more than 75 international awards. FBS is steadily developing as one of the market's most trusted brokers, with its traders numbering more than 27,000,000 and its partners exceeding 500,000 around the globe. The annual trading volume of FBS clients is over $8.9 trillion. FBS is also the Official Partner of Leicester City Football Club.

About Dignity for Children Foundation

Dignity for Children Foundation is a non-governmental organization that provides holistic care and education for urban poor children in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Its work began in 1998 in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur with only 20 students. Dignity is now a learning center with more than 2,300 children (from over 25 nationalities) ranging from 2-19 years old.

