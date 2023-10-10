Unbox The Biggest Brand Deals From Well-Loved Brands At Shopee's 10.10 Brands Festival

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Shop with a peace of mind from authentic brands on Shopee Mall

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - Enjoy mega deals and exclusive promotions on a wide assortment of leading brands at Shopee's 10.10 Brands Festival!This 10.10 Brands Festival welcomes new brands to Shopee Mall, including, as well as the launch of. Enjoy big savings with 12% off brand vouchers and brand-exclusive perks. Sign up for free brand memberships to enjoy additional savings!Check out incredible price drops on all-time brand favourites includingat $279 (U.P. $362),at $79 (U.P. $288) andat $459 (U.P. $999).As Shopee's premium retail space, Shopee Mall guarantees free 15-day returns and promises 100% authenticity or double your money back. Shop with assurance from the official stores of over 4,000 local and international brands on Shopee Mall this 10.10 Brands Festival!Visit Shopee's 10.10 Brands Festival at .Tune in to Shopee Live and enjoy up to 50% discounts on brand purchases this 10.10 Brands Festival. Purchase a variety of brand products including beauty items, gadgets and household items, all on Shopee Live!Get ready for an electrifying online shopping experience as Shopee Live presents a star-studded lineup of popular streamers. Join celebrity Irene Ang at 11:30pm on 9 October as she kick-starts the countdown to the 10.10 shopping extravaganza on Shopee Live. Furthermore, catch popular online personalities Runner Kao, Xiaxue and Mayiduo on 10 October at 12:00 noon, 6:00pm and 8.00pm respectively for unbeatable brand deals and entertainment!In addition, open a Mari Savings Account and make a minimum deposit of $1,000 between 27 September and 10 October to receive a $100 Shopee voucher pack, and stand a chance to be one of 100 lucky winners to receive 10,000 Shopee coins each!Earn 2.88% p.a. interest on deposits made to Mari Savings Account* with no commitment period and no minimum deposit required.Visit for additional information on this exclusive Mari Savings Account promotion.*Applicable for Singapore citizens/Permanent Residents, 18 years old and above. Promo T&Cs apply. Insured up to S$75,000 by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation.Hashtag: #Shopee #1010 #BrandsFestival #ShopeeMall #ShopeeLive #ecommerce #Maribank #banking

Shopee

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.

About Shopee Mall

Shopee Mall is the region's leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall -- 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round. Shopee Premium was introduced in 2020 to add greater variety to Shopee Mall. Users can shop from a curated selection of premium fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from renowned luxury brands.

About MariBank

MariBank, a digital bank wholly owned by Sea Limited and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The Bank aims to support the banking needs of digital natives and small businesses in Singapore, through the provision of simple and purpose-built banking products.



