Global Nut Oils Market Size To Reach USD 231.31 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nut oils market size is expected to reach USD 231.31 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for nut oils owing to various benefits, such as better diabetes control and reliving skin problems, is a key factor driving the market revenue growth. Consuming nut oil, such as peanut oil, helps to increase the metabolism and lose weight.

Peanut oil is a safe solution for diabetics owing to high quantity of unsaturated fats, which increases insulin sensitivity and maintains blood sugar levels under control. Arthritis is a condition that results from bone inflammation, hence peanut oil aids in relieving pain while also reducing joint inflammation and helps to strengthen the joints. This oil contains High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol, which lowers bad cholesterol levels. Peanut oil does not add to artery blockage and aids in the maintenance of cholesterol levels in the body. Receive the FREE Sample Report of Nut Oils Market Research Insights @ In addition, rising demand for nut oils in cosmetics for their moisturizing characteristics is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, Kukui nut oil eases dry skin, prevents premature ageing, and soothes sunburn, hence as a result gained popularity in the beauty care industry for the cosmetic uses. Nut oil contains vitamins B and E, which make the skin look soft, plump, and youthful, and promotes the development of new skin cells, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, therefore is prescribed by dermatologists. However, excessive consumption of peanut oil as it contain omega-6 fatty acids is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 100.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 231.31 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Nut type, packaging type, category, product form, distribution channel, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Roland Foods, LLC, World Finer Foods, La Tourangelle, Selina Naturally, Vitaline, Denova Products, South Press Co Ltd, Caloy Company, LP, Natural Sourcing Company, and Oils of Aloha Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global nut oils market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global nut oils market report are:



Roland Foods, LLC.

World Finer Foods

La Tourangelle

Selina Naturally

Vitaline

Denova Products

South Press Co Ltd.

Caloy Company, LP

Natural Sourcing Company Oils of Aloha

Strategic Development

On 25 September 2020, Harris Woolf Almonds launched two products namely a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free roasted almond protein powder with an unrivaled level of flavor, and an unprocessed almond oil manufactured from 100% food-grade almonds. Unrefined sweet almond oil is made from 100% food-grade almonds and can be used in cooking, cosmetics, and among others.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The almond segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global nut oils market in 2022 due to rising demand for almond oil owing to various benefits. In the cosmetics sector, almond oil is often utilized in skin creams and antiaging treatments since it has emollient and sclerosant effects, as a result, is used to improve complexion and skin tone. Almond oil is also an effective antifungal agent, for instance, individuals rub it on the feet to prevent the removal of fungal illnesses such as ringworm. In addition, unsaturated fat diets have certain health benefits, such as a lower risk of heart disease and obesity, and aid in weight loss, as a result it is prescribed by doctors for maintaining good health.

The cold-pressed nut oils segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global nut oils market during the forecast period. This is because cold-pressed groundnut oil contains a high amount of vitamin E, which is being increasingly used in cosmetic applications including sun protection Sun Protection Factor (SPF) formulations that incorporate vitamin E and provide Ultraviolet (UVA) and UVB protection,. In addition, rising demand for cold-pressed nut oils in the hair care industry is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Cold-pressed nut oil is excellent for nourishing and moisturizing the hair and is particularly beneficial for dry, brittle, and damaged hair. The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global nut oils market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for nut oils among individuals owing to various benefits in countries such as India and China. Moreover, increasing product launches by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, on 28 June 2022, Bajaj Consumer Care enhanced its Almond Drops portfolio by launching additional products. The goal is to offer new products under the Bajaj Almond Drops brand, which involves the completion of a hair oil portfolio.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nut oils market on the basis of nut type, packaging type, category, product form, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Nut Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)







Almond



Walnut



Hazelnut



Pine



Pistachio Macadamia



Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Others







Jars



Bottles



Pouches Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)







Organic Conventional



Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Refined Nut Oils



Cold-Pressed Nut Oils



Blended Nut Oils

Virgin/Extra Virgin Nut Oils Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)







Store-Based





Grocery Retailers



Non-Grocery Retailers Online Retailing

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)







Food Processing Industries



Personal Care & Cosmetic Industries



Direct Consumption



Aromatherapy Paints & Varnishes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





UK





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Others

Contact Us:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

