Kidney Function Test Market To Cross US$ 1.64 Billion At A CAGR Of 5% By 2033, States Fact.MR

As per a new market study published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Kidney Function Test Market reached a size of US$ 955 million in 2022. Worldwide demand for kidney function tests is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. Rising prevalence of different types of kidney diseases along with technological innovations taking place in the healthcare sector are forecasted to significantly impact market growth opportunities. For instance: Nova Biomedical, in March 2022, launched a new tool called eGFR Meter System/Nova Max Pro Creatinine to offer advanced kidney care with an early detection of different types of kidney diseases.

Key Segments of Kidney Function Test Industry Research Report

By Test Type By Product Type By Application

Clearance Tests

Urine Tests

Blood Tests Dilution & Concentration Tests

Dipsticks

Reagents Disposables

Hospitals

Research Laboratories & Institutes Diagnostic Centers



Key Takeaways from Market Study





The global kidney function test market reached US$ 955 million in 2022.

The market is estimated at US$ 1 billion in 2023.

Worldwide sales of kidney function test kits are projected to reach US$ 1.64 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for kidney function test panels is predicted to advance at a 5% CAGR through 2033.

The United States market was valued at US$ 285 million in 2022.

Sales of kidney function test kits in China are forecasted to expand at 4.7% CAGR and reach US$ 245 million by 2033.

The market in Japan is predicted to advance at a 4.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for kidney disease diagnostics in Germany is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% through 2033. Based on product type, global demand for dipsticks is predicted to increase at a 5.6% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 692 million by the end of 2033.

“Increasing government initiatives to offer advanced healthcare facilities and rising expenditure on R&D activities to provide more efficient test kits are predicted to push market growth opportunities,” says a Fact analyst.

Use of Clearance Test Kits Rising Due to Their Cost-effectiveness and Easy Availability

Based on test type, clearance test kits accounted for a 28% share of the global market revenue in 2022. Clearance tests are adopted as the gold standard for measuring and monitoring glomerular filtration rate. Creatinine and inulin tests are included as pivotal additions to conventional diagnostic tests to get precise results. Easy availability and low cost of these test kits are making them popular among end users.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 1.64 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Market Competition:

Suppliers in the kidney function test panels industry are employing various strategies to achieve their objectives, such as innovation, quality control of products, and effective management of supply chain systems. Key industry players are utilizing approaches like geographical expansion, introducing new products, fostering collaborations, and forming partnerships to enhance their worldwide presence.

For example:



Bloom Diagnostics introduced The Bloom Kidney Test in August 2022, a specialized test designed for adult patients to quantitatively measure cystatin C in whole blood. This product is anticipated to enhance their product portfolio and aid in expanding their global market reach. In March 2022, Nova Biomedical launched an innovative tool aimed at providing advanced renal care by enabling the detection of kidney disease and kidney function screening in point-of-care (POC) settings outside of hospital facilities.

Leading Market Players



Abbott Laboratories

77 Elektronika Kft

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Arkray, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Opti Medical Systems, Inc.

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Siemens Healthineers Urit Medical

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the kidney function test market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on test type (clearance tests, urine tests, blood tests, and dilution & concentration tests), product type (dipsticks, reagents, and disposables), and end user (hospitals, research laboratories, & institutes, and diagnostic centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

