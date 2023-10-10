ONSCREEN Unveils 'Joy': AI Companion For Older Adults

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An example of how Joy can be used on the TV.

Blending AI with companionship and powerful capabilities, ONSCREEN's 'Joy' promises a new era of connection and care for our older loved ones – on the TV

- Costin Tuculescu, CEOYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, ONSCREEN , an AgeTech company focused on keeping families connected and happy as we age, announced 'Joy' - a generative AI companion designed to diminish feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults and assist with care coordination and well-being.“This breakthrough use of AI has the potential to redefine our approach to elderly care and companionship, while unlocking broad capabilities for our platform in the future,” said Costin Tuculescu, CEO and co-founder of ONSCREEN.Harnessing the power of generative AI, Joy is a friend, a confidant, and a companion, available 24/7 exclusively through ONSCREEN's TV-based video calling device for seniors . With the simple press of a button, older adults activate Joy and dive into riveting conversations, ranging from their favorite books and music to their daily well-being. She remembers past conversations, understands various accents, and engages in countless topics, ensuring that every conversation feels meaningful and personal. And when users wish to go back to watching TV, simply saying, "Okay, bye," puts Joy on standby until users call for her again, or the next scheduled check-in.Utilizing the TV as the interface for this AI companion offers distinct advantages: seniors are already familiar and comfortable with the TV, often spending significant time in front of it. Moreover, the TV is central to their living spaces, making it an easily accessible point of connection. Plus, capitalizing on the TV's stature as the largest screen in the home ensures that interactions with Joy are immersive and engaging. ONSCREEN stands alone as the only company delivering this groundbreaking AI technology to older adults through the technology platform they're most comfortable with.ONSCREEN also believes that customization and personality is key, so Joy isn't confined to a single persona – she can embody 5 different personas with different avatars and voices. The default Joy emulates a 45-year-old caring friend. However, for those seeking a varied experience, we introduce a 75-year-old Joy, who converses at a slower pace. And for a touch of whimsy, meet Joykitty, the delightful animated kitten; Joyfur, the affable dog; and Joybear, the enchanting animated teddy bear. It's all about ensuring that Joy feels personal, unobtrusive and personalized to each user's preference. In addition, caregivers can utilize the ONSCREEN mobile app to customize Joy's knowledge, from highlighting interests like gardening or travel to avoiding potentially distressing topics.However, at the core, Joy is all about meaningful care. Within a healthcare environment, Joy can be configured to gather vitals, remind users about medication, inquire about their meals, and even administer healthcare assessment surveys. In senior living and assisted living settings, Joy can do morning, afternoon and evening check-ins, and can even handle maintenance requests or meal reservations. The data is stored in ONSCREEN's secure and HIPAA-compliant cloud and can be integrated with EHR/EMR systems as needed. These capabilities can save case workers, staff members, and nurses countless hours, essentially establishing a virtual workforce that provides individual care anytime, anywhere."We believe in the limitless potential of Joy, and this is just the beginning. We envision a future where Joy is in millions of homes, a virtual companion and caregiver designed specifically to help with age-related issues and help all of us age gracefully," Tuculescu continued.ONSCREEN is available to consumers at . Healthcare companies and senior care facilities interested in learning how ONSCREEN can improve their efficiency and reduce costs are encouraged to schedule a demo here .About ONSCREENONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults, their families, and their caregivers through its innovative TV-based video-communication and engagement solution for seniors. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation, and improved access to care. For more information, visit .

Brandi West

ONSCREEN, Inc.

+1 800-277-3398



AI Companion Overview and Demo