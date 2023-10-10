(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bright Security Now Offered Through Trace3

Trace3 customers can now access Bright's enterprise-grade, developer-focused Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) solution for crucial web apps and APIs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Security is thrilled to unveil that its DAST technology is now available through Trace3, a premier provider of IT solutions and consultation services. Trace3's clientele now gains enhanced capabilities for preemptive security measures, ensuring a secure release of web applications and APIs to production.Bright's state-of-the-art DAST solution offers seamless integration with Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) and CI/CD pipelines. This integration empowers Application Security (AppSec) and development teams to discover and remediate application and API vulnerabilities at the earliest stages of the software development life cycle (SDLC). Bright's IDE integration lets developers execute security scans early and without leaving their native workspaces, enabling immediate remediation while drastically reducing the risk and cost of late-stage remediation."We're delighted to expand how customers can acquire Bright's DAST scanner," said Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security."Expanding the reach of our technology with Trace3 underscores the vital need for timely, effective vulnerability detection and mitigation in our increasingly digital world."About Bright SecurityBright Security is a developer-centric Dynamic Application Security Testing Solution, also known as a DAST. Founded in 2018. Bright's mission is to enable organizations to ship secure Applications and APIs at the speed of business. The company does this by enabling quick & iterative scans to identify true and critical security vulnerabilities without compromising on quality, or software delivery speeds. Bright empowers AppSec teams to provide the governance for securing APIs and web apps while enabling developers to take ownership of the actual security testing and remediation work early in the SDLC.Bright is SOC2 and ISO compliant and has been recognized in 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards . The company raised a $20 million series A in 2022.

