Metamora Makes Investment In Perspecta And Supports Merger With Talispoint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The merger of Perspecta and TalisPoint will fuel accelerated growth and innovation for the Company within the provider data management industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Metamora Growth Partners (“Metamora”), an investment firm focused on healthcare and technology companies, is pleased to announce its investment in Perspecta, a leading provider of physician directories and provider data management solutions serving health plans, third-party administrators, and workers' compensation carriers.Alongside this investment, Ali Evans, Metamora's CEO, joined Perspecta's Board of Directors and supported the recently completed merger of Perspecta and TalisPoint, a San Francisco-based workers' compensation and property & casualty medical provider data management software company."Together, Perspecta and TalisPoint, are industry leaders in provider data management, and we are excited to partner with existing investor, 5th Century Partners, and the combined leadership team, led by Howard Koenig, April Stiles, and Monique Barkett, to help accelerate growth,” said Ali Evans, CEO at Metamora Growth Partners.“We firmly believe in the company's potential and are humbled to support the Company's mission to empower clients across the group health, property & casualty and worker compensation markets with the data and tools necessary to improve access and transparency in care."5th Century Partners, a purpose-driven private investment firm committed to driving economic and social impact, announced its acquisition of Perspecta in February 2023 and will maintain its current position and majority stake.“We are excited to have Metamora join us as investors in Perspecta and TalisPoint. We are confident that combining 5th Century Partner's sector expertise with Metamora's deep experience will help Perspecta and TalisPoint continue to benefit clients through innovative technology and excellent service,” said Marques Torbert, Managing Partner at 5th Century Partners.The collaboration between Metamora Growth Partners, 5th Century Partners, Perspecta and TalisPoint will focus on accelerating product innovation and growth. "Our combined company is poised for exceptional growth, and this partnership with Metamora will increase our trajectory," said Howard Koenig, President, and CEO at Perspecta. "Ali Evans and the Metamora team bring invaluable healthcare and software expertise plus a strong network to help us execute our growth plans. We are excited to leverage their insights and support as we continue to deliver innovative solutions and expand our reach within the healthcare industry."About PerspectaPerspecta is a leader in provider data management solutions designed to optimize the business of healthcare. With a portfolio powered by industry leading technologies, Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and spirit of innovation, Perspecta accelerates the transformation of provider network management, delivering value to customers and the providers, consumers, and partners they serve. Perspecta's provider data management solutions create a better user experience and significant return on investment for health plans, workers compensation and provider organizations. With the industry's highest accuracy rating of more than 95%, Perspecta is the leading choice for provider network data & directory management. Learn more at .About TalisPointTalisPoint, a San Francisco-based company founded in 1998 is a SaaS technology services platform firm that is a provider of data and network management solutions for the workers' compensation, and property and casualty markets. Its solutions primarily target insurance companies, insurance plans and third-party administrators. The Company's services are primarily meant to help payors maintain compliance with provider network regulations and requirements and cost containment, in addition to creating a better patient / user experience for those seeking accurate healthcare and provider information.About Metamora Growth PartnersMetamora Growth Partners is an investment firm focused on supporting excellent healthcare and technology companies. The firm leverages its domain expertise, strategic network, and operating experience to help companies innovate and grow. Learn more at .About 5th Century Partners5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies within healthcare, consumer and business services that are committed to driving economic value and social impact. The firm provides capital, operating expertise and strategic relationships that lead to sustainable growth, which in turn allows partner companies to realize their full potential and deliver positive outcomes to their stakeholders. Learn more at .

