Seamless Transition From Samurai To Shopify: The Reno Carson Lumber Success Story

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Meet Reno Carson Lumber , the ultimate source for locally-owned lumber and building materials in Northern Nevada and Eastern Sierras. Boasting the largest yard in the region, Reno Carson offers an extensive inventory catering to projects of all sizes and is renowned for its dedicated account managers and support staff who can assist you with tasks ranging from handling estimates to coordinating deliveries. But how have they managed to stay ahead of the competition and remain the go-to source for builders and contractors? Enter Reno Carson and their Shopify website!From Samurai to Shopify: Embracing the Future of Online CommercePreviously operating on the Samurai platform, Reno Carson recognized the need to stay relevant in the digital world and ensure that potential customers could easily access their location, offerings, hours, and contact details. The transition to Shopify proved to be a game-changing decision, making their website accessible through general searches and improving their visibility and accessibility.Improving Website Accessibility with a Focus on Customer SupportThe Shopify Inbox app, integrated directly into their website, was a significant step forward in their customer support approach. Simple queries could be addressed effectively without requiring a phone call, saving time for both customers and team members. The user-friendly nature of the app, coupled with its notification features, ensures prompt responses to customer inquiries, maintaining their high level of customer service.Keeping Up-to-Date: Strategies for Ensuring Timely Updates with Relevant InformationAt Reno Carson, they understand the importance of keeping their website up-to-date. By regularly updating it with the latest job opportunities and holiday trading hours, they strive to give their customers the best possible experience. They have even gone a step further by personalizing the site with in-store images that showcase their products and lumber yard layout.Effortless Website Management Sparks Joy for Reno Carson TeamReno Carson's positive experience with New Media Retailer has led them to highly recommend their services to other businesses. Sheree, with her prior marketing experience, was able to recognize NMR's responsiveness and effectiveness. Their proactive approach and prompt communication set them apart from other service providers, highlighting their commitment to customer satisfaction. Sheree was impressed with New Media Retailer's friendly communication and willingness to exceed expectations when it came to website enhancements.At New Media Retailer, we understand the importance of timely updates and relevant information to optimize customer experiences. Our team of marketing experts is dedicated to your success and will smoothly and securely migrate your website to Shopify!

