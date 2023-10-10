AMG Research Unveils New Website To Enhance User Experience And Provide Valuable Resources

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AMG Research in Sewickley, PA

The new website has been crafted to offer a significantly improved user experience, highlighting their market research-based insights and consulting services.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AMG Research has recently unveiled its brand-new website . Their new website has been meticulously crafted to offer a significantly improved user experience, with a primary emphasis on their specialized skills in delivering market research-based insights and consulting services to their clientele.

The website is dedicated to showcasing AMG Research's distinctive expertise, extensive experience, and formidable capabilities, all geared towards assisting clients in specific research domains. It will remain an ever-evolving platform, regularly updated with fresh content, such as case studies, enlightening videos addressing various market research subjects, and other valuable resources.

“We hope you will visit the new website and find it to be a helpful resource for the future,” says Chip Chomyn, Managing Principal at AMG Research.

About AMG Research

AMG Research, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, was founded in 1991 as a specialized global market research company. Focusing on industrial, medical/healthcare, professional/trade associations, and consumer markets, the company has steadily grown. By 1995, it expanded its reach beyond the United States into Europe and Asia, standing out as an independent market research provider. Blending business acumen with proven research techniques, AMG Research offers comprehensive market research, global studies, brand association development, advanced quantitative methods, and varied interview formats. With a commitment to insightful analysis and interpretation, the company equips clients to make informed business decisions, adding value at every stage of the process.

