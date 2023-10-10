New Book Examines The Book Of Revelation And What The Bible Says About End Times

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"We're in the Endgame: Making Sense of the Coming Biblical Prophecies in Revelation” by Paul & Christina Jeyasingh

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the new book, "We're in the Endgame: Making Sense of the Coming Biblical Prophecies in Revelation,” authors Paul Jeyasingh and Christina Jeyasingh examine what the Bible says about the end times in the book of Revelation.700 years before the birth of Jesus Christ, Isaiah and Micah prophesied about His birth. There are hundreds of fulfilled prophecies in the Old Testament about Jesus, written long before His birth.Jesus said that He will be killed and that He will rise again from the dead. This happened and there were more than 500 witnesses that saw Jesus alive after His death on the Cross.Jesus said that He's coming back. And if He does, how will it affect our future, our eternity?“We're in the Endgame” will help readers understand all of this and more about the Rapture, Heaven, Hell, the Great Tribulation, the 144,000 Jewish Evangelists, the Marriage Supper of the Lamb, the anti-christ, Armageddon and the timeline of events outlined in the book of Revelation.The book is available now at Amazon , Apple Books , Barnes & Noble and Kobo.About the Authors: Paul Jeyasingh is a Senior Technology Executive (AWS, Citigroup, IBM, ORACLE). Christina Jeyasingh is a Vice President at Citigroup. Paul and Christina are co-founders and lead Pastors of Second Chances Church in Tampa, Florida, ministering to the homeless and economically challenged community. Paul and Christina are co-founders, along with Rev. John Kirubakaran and others, of Christ for All Ministries, a missionary organization in India with more than 125 missionaries serving in 11 Indian states.

