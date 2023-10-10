Smart Speaker Market Size Is Expected To Reach $23,317 Million By 2025 | Registering A CAGR Of 23.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Speaker Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Smart Speaker Market by Intelligent Virtual Assistant, End User, Distribution Channel, and Price: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025.

The global smart speaker market size was valued at $4,358 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $23,317 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Proliferation of smart home devices is the significant factor, which currently drives the growth of the smart speakers market. Other factors, which influence the market growth are increase in consumer readiness to invest on trending technologies and increase in usage of smart devices among the younger generation. Also, the development of partnerships between smart home manufacturers and creators of smart speakers enables smooth integration of smart home devices with the smart speaker. This proves to be a key factor in the adoption of smart speakers.

However, with the use of smart speaker, privacy of users data becomes a major issue for the consumer demand. Smart speaker provides personalized service to its users by collection and analysis of the users data. The potential of exploitation of users private data by the manufacturers and the threat of illicit cyber-attacks to invade privacy restrict the demand for the smart speakers from the consumers. Also, complexity in training the virtual assistants with various languages spoken around the world limits the global reach of smart speakers.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the smart speaker industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, smart speaker market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the smart speaker industry include:

⦁Baidu,

⦁Amazon, Inc.

⦁Xiaomi Inc.

⦁Bose Corporation

⦁Sonos, Inc.

⦁Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

⦁Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

⦁Plantronics, Inc. (Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC)

⦁Alibaba Group Holding Limited

⦁Apple, Inc.

Moreover, advancement of audio technology due to increased investment in R&D for innovative products by major players is expected to benefit the market. For instance, Alibaba is expected to invest $15bn in R&D of artificial intelligence and security technologies. Further, the upcoming structuring of entirely new wireless infrastructure, 5G, is expected to stimulate the market growth in the future. The ultra-fast 5G wireless network infrastructure is designed to support enhanced digital infrastructure, smart & connected home, and connected devices. This is projected to increase the adoption of smart speakers in the future.

Among the analyzed geographical regions, North America is expected to account for the highest revenue in the global market throughout the forecast period (2018-2025) followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at a higher growth rate, predicting a lucrative market for smart speakers.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

⦁This study comprises of the analytical depiction of the global smart speaker market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

⦁The overall smart speaker market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

⦁The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of smart speaker industry with a detailed impact analysis.

⦁The current smart speaker market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

⦁Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the smart speaker industry.

