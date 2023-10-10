COMMUNITY LEGAL SERVICES WINS PRESTIGIOUS PR DAILY NONPROFIT COMMUNICATIONS AWARD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLS team members pose in front of the Justice Bus

Lady Justice within Community

CLS was recognized in the categories of Community-Nonprofit Partnership and Website

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Community Legal Services has been named a winner in PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards in the Community-Nonprofit Partnership category.PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards celebrates the communications efforts that told powerful stories, engaged, and informed stakeholders, helped reach new audiences and led to success for nonprofit organizations, initiatives, and causes. Finalists in this year's program were honored at a special industry event on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Yale Club in New York City, where category winners were also revealed. Learn about the event and winning work here .Community Legal Services was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive recognition as a winner in PR Daily's Nonprofit Communications Awards in the Community-Nonprofit Partnership category for its Hurricane Ian Disaster Response campaign.When Hurricane Ian brought Category 4 winds and heavy flooding to the area, Community Legal Services (CLS) stood strong as a PILLAR in the community by ensuring that legal services would be part of the disaster response. With other nonprofits, CLS provided services to assist people after the storm and prepare for future storms. Community Legal Services (CLS) worked with the Osceola Council on Aging, FEMA, the Senior Resource Alliance, the Department of Children and Families, and Senator Marco Rubio's office to reach as many seniors as possible, educating them on their rights and providing services to address their needs. The collective effort was recognized by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.Over the months that followed, CLS staff has opened more than 100 files to provide much-needed advice involving various legal issues including landlord/tenant, torts, housing discrimination, and public benefits among other areas of law.Jeff Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Community Legal Services says,“I believe an award for communications is appropriate. Not only did our staff and lawyers do a remarkable job supporting the people from Good Samaritan Village by providing advice and needed resources to those in need, but we did an amazing job telling the story to our broader community. Over the last 12 months, CLS has received more than 3 million dollars in unsolicited donations, and I believe our communications work is what made the difference.”“Congratulations to Community Legal Services,” said Brendan Gannon, Senior Marketing Manager for Awards Programs at PR Daily.“Your exceptional work in advancing the causes that matter most is a testament to your unwavering commitment and creativity.”Community Legal Services (CLS) also won Honorable Mention in the Website Category and has been recognized for these accomplishments in a special write-up on PR Daily's internationally read news website.About CLS:At Community Legal Services, we believe in Legal Aid for All . Everyone should be able to seek advice from an attorney. CLS service area covers twelve counties throughout Central Florida and ranges from urban to rural areas. As a PILLAR (Passionate, Integrity, Leverage, Leadership, Adaptable, Respect) in the community, our mission is to provide no-cost legal services to the most vulnerable Central Florida residents.About Ragan Communications and PR Daily:Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites-PRDaily and Ragan read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.###

