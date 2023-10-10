West & East Venture Party To Illuminate Web Summit On Nov 14

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West&East Venture Party

A Fusion of Visionary Entrepreneurs and Investment Leaders Unveils the Future

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BeGlobe is thrilled to announce the return of its renowned annual WEST & EAST VENTURE PARTY set to take place in Lisbon during the Web Summit conference on November 14, 2023. This year, the event promises to be bigger and more impactful than ever before, gathering unicorn founders, venture capitalists and tech enthusiasts at the exquisite Palazzo El Ninho.Since 2017, BeGlobe has upheld its tradition of hosting the "WEST & EAST VENTURE PARTY" during Web Summit, and it has become an exclusive gathering of the tech community with over 2500 members. This event serves as a unique platform for late-stage startups and venture capitalists to come together, exchange experiences and forge valuable connections in the dynamic tech landscape.We are proud to have the support of our partner for this year's event - Sumsub , a global verification platform, is hosting an interactive media dinner that will delve into the captivating world of AI trends and the alarming challenges posed by deepfake technology. This event will feature exclusive internal insights shared by Pavel Goldman-Kalaydin, Head of AI & ML at Sumsub, joined by the top industry experts. The discussion will be chaired by Mike Butcher, editor-at-large of TechCrunch and founder of The Europas and Pathfounders.What to Expect:Date: November 14, 2023Place: Palazzo El Ninho - a 19th-century palace reimagined to provide an ideal setting for networking and collaboration.Experience: Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Lisbon as you network over Portuguese wines and tapas.Purpose: Engage in insightful discussions about the future strategies of European venture capital funds for the upcoming year.Entertainment: Get ready to participate in the exciting art venture game, brought to you by our official partner, CoArt Web3 Market.This year's guest list boasts an impressive lineup, including approximately 300 late-stage startup founders, 150 international investors and at least 20 prominent journalists. Previous editions of the event have seen the participation of industry luminaries such as Nik Storonsky of Revolut, David Yan of ABBYY, Mary-Ann Russon of NBC News, Thomas Meier of Verve Ventures and Konstantin Siniushin of the Untitled Ventures.BeGlobe is an international PR agency for tech companies & venture funds. We help companies to establish external communications in the UK, Europe, Switzerland, the US & Central Asia.Sumsub is a global full-cycle verification platform that secures the entire user journey and provides robust protection against AI-generated fraud with its innovative, in-house deepfake detection technologies. Sumsub has over 2,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Binance, Mercuryo, Bybit, Huobi, Unlimit, DiDi, and TransferGo.Supported by the Untitled Ventures, an early growth stage fund specializing in breakthrough technology companies from Europe and CoArt Web3 Market, OpenSea for Unique Physical Assets! 2D and 3D formats for art, collectible coins, cars, and more.

Julia Sabitova

BeGlobe

+41 78 202 24 41



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

West & East Venture Party