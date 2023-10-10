(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
10/10/2023 - 10:02 AM EST - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund : Today announced revised Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023. Based on a preliminary view of the third quarter of 2023 and estimates for the fourth quarter of 2023, Chemtrade is raising its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 by $25 million and now expects Adjusted EBITDA to exceed $475 million. This is well above 2022's record level Adjusted EBITDA of $430.9 million. This revised outlook reflects the market conditions for the second half of 2023 that are more favourable than previously anticipated. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares CHE are trading up $0.42 at $8.52.
