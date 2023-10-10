(MENAFN- Baystreet) Akero Slumps on Trial Data

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares plummeted Tuesday after it reported initial trial data related to a Phase 2B study of cirrhosis drug efruxifermin.

The San Francisco-based drug company reported a 36-week analysis of SYMMETRY, a 96-week Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of its lead product candidate efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

A trend was observed for the primary endpoint of fibrosis improvement at 36 weeks, with 22% and 24% of the 28mg and 50mg EFX-treated groups, respectively, experiencing at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis and no worsening of NASH, compared with 14% for placebo. In addition, 4% of patients in each of the EFX-treated groups experienced a three- or two-stage fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH – from compensated cirrhosis (F4) to F1 or F2, compared with 0% for placebo.

Statistically significant rates of NASH resolution in 63% and 60% of patients at week 36 were observed for the 28mg and 50mg EFX-treated groups, respectively, compared with 26% for placebo, representing the highest response rates reported to date for NASH resolution in this patient population. Statistically significant improvements were also observed for both EFX groups in non-invasive markers of liver injury and fibrosis, insulin sensitization and lipoproteins.

AKRO shares took a header, losing $31.10, or 64.1%, to $17.37.

