Israeli Embassy In Azerbaijan Announces Resumption Date Of Flight Btw Baku, Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan announced the date of resumption
of flights from Baku to Tel Aviv, Azernews report.
The Israeli Embassy shared a post on Facebook and noted that the
flight would be resumed on October 13. Besides, it was added that
the relevant website for ordering a ticket would be uploaded. It
should be noted that due to the emergency situation in Israel,
flights to this country have been postponed.
The post reads:
“To all the Israelis in Baku!
Israeli flight is expected this Friday, 13/10.
It will soon be uploaded to Israel's website and you will be
able to order a ticket.
Please follow the Israelair website.”
To recall, Palestinian militant groups headed by Hamas launched
a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. It is the first
direct conflict within Israel's boundaries since the 1948
Arab-Israeli military bases. As a result, Israel formally declared
war. An Israeli operation launched in response was called Iron
Swords by the Isreali Defense Forces (IDF).
