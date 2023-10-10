Defense Forces: Russians Intensify Shelling In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the Russian invaders became more active in Tavria direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 attacks in the area of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka alone.

"In general, the enemy continues to press in Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions. More than 15 unsuccessful attacks were recorded in Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka areas. Having no success on the battlefield, the enemy shells civilian settlements," Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the joint press center of the defense forces of Tavria direction, said during the United News telethon.

As noted, the enemy lost 169 people and seven units of military equipment during the day. In particular, an enemy tank, artillery systems, and ammunition depots were destroyed and many vehicles were damaged.

In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack near Staromayorske.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces hold back the enemy in the area of Levadne.

According to Shtupun, over the past 24 hours, the enemy became more active in the entire Tavria direction, launching 19 airstrikes, 705 artillery strikes and carrying out 26 combat engagements.

The spokesperson emphasized that the Ukrainian artillery was responding powerfully. The Ukrainians almost doubled the performance of fire missions. In particular, 1,415 fire missions were carried out last day, he said.

Shtupun also noted that the enemy was changing its assault tactics. If earlier a platoon went on, now small groups of 5-8 people go, mostly infantry. In his opinion, "now it is difficult for the enemy to gather 30 soldiers who would go on an assault and be immediately destroyed by our artillery."

As reported, the Ukrainian troops advanced north of Kopani and Novoprokopivka in the Tavria direction.