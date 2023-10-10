Air Force Commander Demonstrates Air Defense Work In South

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, showed the combat work of air defense in the southern regions of Ukraine at night on October 10.

Oleshchuk posted the video on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Combat work of the anti-aircraft missile units of the South Air Command in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions at night on October 10, 2023," Oleshchuk wrote in the description of the video.

As reported, at night on October 10, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 27 out of 36 Russian Shahed attack UAVs in the southern regions.