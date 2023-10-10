Zelensky, Iohannis Agree To Speed Up F-16 Training Of Ukrainian Pilots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian pilots will be included in the first wave of training at the F-16 Pilot Training Center in Romania.

"There is an extremely important decision on the training of F-16 pilots in Romania. The Pilot Training Center is being created. I and Mr. President discussed how to speed up such training and agreed that Ukrainian pilots will be included in the first wave of training," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As reported, at the end of August, Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said that the United States would begin training Ukrainian pilots and technicians on F-16 aircraft at the Morris Air National Guard Base in October.

F-16 pilot training center for the EU will be created in Romania, and the Netherlands will provide the fighter jets.