Pwc Eurasia Announces Launch Of Strategy& In Eurasia, Including Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) PwC Eurasia is excited to announce the official launch of
Strategy&, a part of the PwC network, in the Eurasia region,
including Azerbaijan. This momentous event occurred in Almaty on
September 26th, where distinguished industry leaders, top
executives, and visionary minds gathered to usher in a new era of
strategic excellence in Eurasia.
Dr. Peter Gassmann, our Global Strategy& Leader, warmly welcomed
the guests, sharing his vision for Strategy&'s growth in
Eurasia. The launch event featured prominent speakers, including
Umut Shaykhmetova (CEO of Halyk Group), Dinara Iskakova (CEO of
OrbisAuto), Serik Tolukpayev (owner of Aitas Group), Dana
Inkarbekova (Territory Leader), and Azamat Konratbaev (Managing
Partner of Kazakhstan). Natalya Lim, Strategy& and Advisory Eurasia
Leader, expertly moderated the event.
Strategy& is a globally recognized strategy consulting
powerhouse, with a legacy spanning over a century. Boasting a team
of 3,000 strategy consultants operating in 152
countries, Strategy& has now firmly established its presence in
EURASIA. Its mission is to guide organizations toward success from
the outset.
In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, Strategy&'s
presence in EURASIA holds immense significance. Our expertise in
strategy consulting equips organizations not only to navigate but
also to excel in this dynamic environment. Strategy& specializes in
delivering strategic insights and innovative solutions that drive
measurable impact.
The launch of Strategy& in EURASIA reaffirms our commitment to
fostering prosperity and growth in the region.
Stay connected with us for further updates and opportunities as
we embark on this transformative journey with Strategy& in EURASIA.
Together, we can shape your best future!
