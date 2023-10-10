Azerbaijan's Strategic Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Azerbaijan's
strategic foreign exchange reserves grew by 14.9 percent and
reached $67.5 billion from January through September 2023, chairman
of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said,
Trend reports.
"The CBA's foreign currency reserves grew by more than 4 percent
to $9.8 billion from January through September 2023," he noted.
The data from the CBA shows that foreign exchange reserves
amounted to over $9.77 billion as of September 29, 2023, and as of
August 31, 2023, they were $9.36 billion.
The CBA's foreign exchange reserves amounted to $9 billion in
2022, which was $1.9 billion (27 percent) more year-on-year.
