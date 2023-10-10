High Time To Rally All Efforts For Durable Peace In South Caucasus - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. Time has come
to focus all efforts on lasting peace in the South Caucasus,
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization's (ECO)
participating countries under Azerbaijan's chairmanship in Shusha
city.
"We hail our Azerbaijani brothers for putting an end to a
thirty-year occupation and eliminating historical injustice. Now is
the time to focus all efforts on lasting peace, stability, and
security in the South Caucasus, which constitutes the strategic
core of the ECO geography," the minister noted.
Fidan emphasized the need to generate a certain momentum in
light of the new dynamics in the South Caucasus and to transform
the Zangazur Corridor for the benefit of all ECO members.
Proposed by the Azerbaijani side, the Zangazur corridor aims to
establish a transportation link between Azerbaijan's mainland and
its exclave, Nakhchivan, passing through Armenian territory. This
corridor emerged as part of the above-mentioned trilateral
statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders
following the 2020 second Karabakh war.
One point of the agreement outlined Armenia's commitment to
ensuring the security of transport connections to Nakhchivan,
facilitating the unrestricted movement of people, vehicles, and
goods in both directions.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement,
suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed
forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized
anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
