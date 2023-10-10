CICA Anticipates New States Joining As Observers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. Two states have
expressed a desire to obtain observer status in the Conference on
Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), CICA
Secretary General Kairat Sarybay told reporters, Trend reports.
"CICA is not a private club. We are an open organization. All
countries whose territories are at least partially in Asia can join
the organization. As of today, we have 28 member states, but that
is not all, as there are a number of other Asian states that act as
observers," he said.
According to him, some of the observer countries may become full
members in the future.
"Those countries that do not yet have any relations with CICA
are now showing interest in the organization. As of today, there
are two more states that want to get observer status. So, the
process of expansion is ongoing. At the very beginning of the
process, in 2002, the organization had 16 member states, including
Azerbaijan, and today there are already 28 of us. We see that the
CICA process is gaining more and more popularity," he added.
CICA is an international forum uniting the states of the Asian
continent that aims to strengthen relations and cooperation between
Asian and Eurasian states in order to ensure stability and security
in the region.
The first CICA summit was held in 2002.
During the summit in October 2022, it was announced that CICA
would start transforming into a regional organization.
